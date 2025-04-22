Making a Global Difference from Canada: Humber Polytechnic's Free Climate Action Course Available to All

Self-paced program equips participants with the knowledge and tools to drive real-world impact

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Humber Polytechnic is expanding access to climate education with the launch of its free, open-access Climate Action MOOC (Massive Open Online Course). Designed for anyone, anywhere in the world, this self-paced course offers a comprehensive and engaging introduction to climate action and is developed from a Canadian lens that includes Indigenous perspectives.

At a time when many feel overwhelmed by the scale of the climate crisis, Humber's short new course provides a structured path to action for both Canadians and anyone around the world. In 3-5 hours, learners will explore four key modules, covering:

Carbon Footprints and Greenhouse Gases – understanding personal and systemic contributions to climate change.

– understanding personal and systemic contributions to climate change. Action Planning – empowering individuals to align their skills and passions with meaningful climate solutions.

– empowering individuals to align their skills and passions with meaningful climate solutions. Climate Anxiety – addressing emotional responses and creating resilience.

– addressing emotional responses and creating resilience. Land-based learning and Two-Eyed Seeing – integrating Indigenous Ways of Knowing with Western scientific approaches.

Participants will complete the course with a tangible Climate Action Plan, designed to align their strengths and passions with impactful solutions whether in their personal lives, workplaces, or communities. Through this process, they will gain the knowledge and confidence to drive meaningful change in the fight against climate change.

"At Humber, we believe higher education should be a catalyst for global change. That's why we're removing barriers and opening doors so that anyone, anywhere can engage in the urgent work of climate action," said Ann Marie Vaughan, president and CEO of Humber Polytechnic. "This course isn't just about learning; it's about empowering people to see themselves as agents of change. Climate action begins with understanding and by making this course free and open to all, we're helping learners turn their knowledge into impact whether in their local communities, across the country, or around the world."

Humber Polytechnic has long been a leader in sustainability. Recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the past decade, the top-ranked institution in the Associate category of the Sustainable Campus Index, and the recipient of the Green Building Visionary Award, Humber is also one of the first polytechnics in the country to commit to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2029—setting ambitious goals and sharing its solutions with the world.

Learn more and enrol in the course at humber.ca/climateactioncourse.

