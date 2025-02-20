Ontario Tech University and Humber Polytechnic Unite to Power the Future of the Nuclear Energy Workforce

New partnership focused on advancing Canada's energy future, both at home and abroad

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canada expands its energy infrastructure, the demand for a highly skilled nuclear workforce to power the clean energy transition is greater than ever. Ontario Tech University and Humber Polytechnic have joined forces to meet this challenge, combining their unique strengths to prepare the next generation of talent across Ontario, Canada, and the world.

Ontario Tech leads this initiative through its industry-driven programs, including Canada's only accredited undergraduate Nuclear Engineering degree, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with both advanced technical expertise and hands-on experience. Humber complements this with its renowned expertise in training, applied research, and its leadership in delivering clean energy programming that is essential for building, maintaining, and expanding the nuclear energy infrastructure supply-chain.

To meet Canada's growing energy and talent needs, there must be a co-ordinated, national approach. Ontario Tech and Humber are working alongside select post-secondary institutions across the country to cultivate a workforce capable of supporting Canada's largest and most critical nuclear developments. These collaborative efforts will keep Canada at the forefront of clean energy innovation, while positioning nuclear power as a key pillar of our net-zero future.

Canada is uniquely positioned to address the growing global demand for clean, reliable power. With decades of expertise in CANDU reactor technology, recent advancements in small modular reactors, world-class safety and regulatory standards and specialized workforce development programs, Canada has the knowledge and capability to support international energy transitions.

"Strategically located in the province's energy capital, Ontario Tech is a national leader and one of North America's top three producers of nuclear sector talent at the undergraduate level. By combining Ontario Tech's nuclear engineering research expertise, reputation for outstanding academic programming, and leading infrastructure with Humber's trades training capabilities, we're generating a workforce pipeline to meet the energy needs of tomorrow, while driving job growth, innovation, and international partnerships."

- Dr. Steven Murphy, President and Vice-Chancellor, Ontario Tech University

"Canada has a legacy as a global leader in nuclear energy. As the demand for clean, reliable energy continues to rise, the nuclear energy industry is experiencing a period of unprecedented growth and transformation. We recognize that meeting this demand requires a highly trained workforce proficient in nuclear technology, safety protocols, and emerging innovations. Humber and Ontario Tech are proud to work together to advance our country's energy future and lead the advancement of nuclear energy on the global stage. Together, we are shaping the next generation of nuclear professionals."

- Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, President and CEO, Humber Polytechnic

Ontario Tech University embodies a 'tech with a conscience' ethos, using cutting-edge technology advancements to enhance lives, empower communities, and prepare ethical leaders to tackle tomorrow's challenges. We don't just imagine a better future; we build it. Our groundbreaking work in clean energy technologies is driving Canada towards a net-zero future, integrating low-carbon solutions into our communities and improving climate resilience. Our researchers and students collaborate with industry partners on transformative initiatives like Project Arrow , where Ontario Tech was the build partner for Canada's first zero-emissions electric concept vehicle. As a hub for innovative research with real-world applications, from building trustworthy AI systems, to investigating small modular reactors, to revolutionizing dementia care through ethical technology, we lead with our values, committing to creating positive change in society. Learn more at ontariotechu.ca .

Humber is Canada's competitive advantage. Like the world around us, we're constantly in motion, creating a new expectation for education, while helping solve Canada's wicked productivity problem. More than just a place to learn, it's a place to belong. Offering the largest depth and breadth of programming to more than 86,000 learners, Humber is pioneering innovative and collaborative approaches to teaching and learning. With the support of our deep-rooted industry connections, dedicated faculty, and amazing staff, at Humber, we build brilliance every single day. Visit humber.ca to learn more.

