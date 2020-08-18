Streaming service added to roster of exciting Rewards, supporting Program momentum for Canada's most recognized loyalty program.

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES Reward Program announces the addition of multiple, market-leading brands to its Rewards portfolio, including Spotify, providing Collectors with even more ways to use Miles on the brands they love. These exciting new Reward offers include global brands that represent music, entertainment and gaming verticals, enhancing the Program experience for AIR MILES' nearly 11 million active Collectors and making the Program more rewarding than ever.

AIR MILES is committed to growing the Program and offering Collectors new and exciting ways to get and use Miles through brands that Canadians know and love. In the current environment, which has changed the Collector experience and expectations for Rewards, AIR MILES recognizes the importance of attracting new brands that support its goal of rewarding Canadians every day in unique and accessible ways. These exciting Reward offers, as well as the addition of highly sought-after global brands now available through airmilesshops.ca, is reflective of that.

"We are thrilled to welcome multiple new global brands as part of our robust Rewards portfolio, supporting the continued enhancement of our Program while creating new channels for us to deliver value back to our Collectors," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Adding marquee brands to our Rewards portfolio provides Collectors with timely, convenient and relevant ways to get and use Miles, maintaining our focus of rewarding Canadians, every day."

With these new Rewards opportunities, Collectors now have access to Spotify, a digital music service that gives members access to thousands of songs and the ability to personalize their listening experience. This service can be redeemed using Cash Miles, allowing Collectors to choose denominations of $10, giving them flexibility in how they redeem.

Along with Spotify, AIR MILES is expanding its Rewards portfolio by giving Collectors access to four different 12-month digital gaming subscriptions with the use of Dream Miles. These include: Nintendo Switch Online, a 12-month family subscription; Xbox Live Gold Membership, which allows you to play with friends online; PlayStation NOW, a cloud-based gaming subscription; and, PlayStation Plus, a subscription service that gives Collectors deals and exclusive discounts.

AIR MILES is also continuing to experience growth through its online shopping portal, airmilesshops.ca, with the addition of major brands such as Simons, Estée Lauder, Samsung and Columbia, among others.

This expansion to the AIR MILES ecommerce platform now gives Collectors access to over two hundred online stores.

These new brands join an already impressive list of big names including Amazon, Sephora and Adidas, providing Collectors with more ways to get Miles while online shopping, whether purchasing the latest tech, outdoor apparel, home appliances, or beauty and self-care products. For the full list of online stores visit www.airmilesshops.ca .

In addition to the above, this year the Program had more than 35 new Partners join through AIR MILES Incentives, which supports small-to-mid-size companies with the opportunity to issue AIR MILES to their customers. These new Partners represent the home service, auto and real estate categories, among others, providing additional ways for Collectors to get Miles at a local level.

For a list of all Partners, please visit https://www.airmiles.ca/en/offers/partners.html .

