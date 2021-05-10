2021 Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit

MONTRÉAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal is presenting today the first part of the 6th edition of the Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit on the theme of "Shaping the Future of a More Sustainable Supply Chain." By bringing together numerous players in the aerospace ecosystem and their suppliers from Canada and Europe, this Summit will be an opportunity to take stock of the post-pandemic repercussions and the environmental footprint reduction challenges facing the global supply chain.

A vision for shaping the industry's future

To provide attendees with a vision for the future, two ground-breaking studies will be unveiled during the Summit.

The Large Manufacturers Vision experts report will assess the impact of COVID-19 on commercial aircraft production and the supply chain structure, review the key technology trends impacting SMEs, and discuss how they can adapt their procurement strategies accordingly. A second study listing, for the first time, Surface treatment capabilities in Québec, will portray the current and future state of the province's capabilities in this field.

A key opportunity for governments to confirm their support for the industry's recovery

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Québec Minister of Economy and Innovation, Jean Boulet, Québec Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, as well as the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, will attend the event. They will take advantage of this gathering of key industry players to present government measures put forward to support the recovery of the aerospace sector. The progress made by companies in the MACH program will also be highlighted during a presentation of performance labels to SMEs.

"The MACH initiative enables companies to increase their competitiveness and mastery of key business processes by focusing on targeted skills development. In the context of labor scarcity; planning and skill enhancement are essential pillars that SMEs must build on to secure their place in the global aerospace supply chain. This initiative acts as a catalyst to support SMEs in implementing the necessary improvements. Their participation demonstrates the value of a culture of continuous learning. This is a vision that I fully support, especially in the current context of economic recovery. Congratulations to all," said stated Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity and Minister responsible for the Mauricie region.

"The convergence between the governments' vision for a green recovery and our industry's ability to rapidly accelerate its transformation is promising and will enable us to achieve sustainable industrial production. The Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit will give us the opportunity to sign a strong commitment that underscores the industry's determination to contribute to a healthier, low-carbon society. And the green future that is now taking shape will be an incredible lever to attract a new generation of talent that will strengthen our Québec ecosystem and help it shine throughout the world," explains Suzanne M. Benoît, President of Aéro Montréal.

This latest edition of the Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit is being supported by long-time strategic partner, the National Research Council Canada (NRC), as well as by Hydro-Québec, also a strategic partner in environmental matters. It is being propelled by two major partners, Héroux-Devtek and Inno-Centre, and is also being supported by several institutional partners such as the Montréal Metropolitan Community and Services Québec.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

For further information: Léa Guicheteau, Aéro Montréal, 514-550-7494, [email protected]; Kaven Delarosbil, Aéro Montréal, 514-743-2728, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.aeromontreal.ca/

