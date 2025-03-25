Nearly 400 Experts Gather at Aéro Montréal's Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit to Address Industry Challenges Amid Tariff Crisis

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal, Quebec's aerospace cluster, is hosting the Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit today at the Palais des congrès in Montréal. This must-attend event brings together nearly 400 industry leaders, government decision-makers, and supply chain experts. In the context of a tariff crisis and major disruptions across global value chains, this gathering aims to foster dialogue and propose concrete solutions to enhance the sector's resilience and competitiveness.

"Quebec's aerospace sector is at the heart of a transforming global ecosystem. Current tariff tensions are putting additional pressure on our companies, which must quickly adapt to preserve their competitiveness. This summit is an opportunity for our industry to work together and identify common actions," said Mélanie Lussier, President of Aéro Montréal.

At the opening of the Summit, and considering the ongoing federal elections, Aéro Montréal is calling on governments to prioritize the following key measures:

Maintain a business environment that fosters innovation by preserving tax incentives and protecting research and development programs;

Identify, develop, and strengthen fundamental defense and security capabilities within Canada ;

; Establish a national aerospace strategy that includes defense and security;

Rethink procurement policies and encourage government leadership in public purchasing to support Canadian expertise;

Protect the attractiveness and retention of talent in Quebec's aerospace sector, including considering a moratorium on restrictions imposed under the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program.

This edition of the Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit will feature high-level conferences and panels exploring the economic landscape, supply chain impacts, and strategies for adapting to tariff fluctuations. Representatives from major corporations, SMEs, as well as local and international government and research institutions, will take part in discussions to strengthen cooperation and support the growth of the aerospace sector.

The Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit aligns with Aéro Montréal's mission to unite all industry stakeholders around strategic issues and transformative initiatives. It reflects the cluster's commitment to advocating for the industry's interests and positioning Quebec as a global leader in aerospace.

About Aéro Montréal

Founded in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic forum that brings together senior leaders from Quebec's aerospace sector, including industry, educational institutions, research centers, and associations and unions. Aéro Montréal's activities are made possible by the participation of the governments of Canada, Quebec, and the Montreal Metropolitan Community, as well as the member companies of the cluster.

