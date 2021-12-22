GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) today announced that the Accessible Transportation Planning and Reporting Regulations are now finalized and published in Part II of the Canada Gazette.

The Accessible Canada Act (ACA) sets out planning and reporting requirements to identify and remove barriers faced by persons with disabilities in using the federal transportation network, and prevent new barriers - in priority areas such as communication, services and equipment. The ATPRR provides important details of how to implement these requirements for transportation service providers (TSPs), including timelines for publication, the manner in which accessibility plans and progress reports must be published, and the alternate formats in which they must be provided on request.

The final regulations reflect input the CTA received from representatives of the community of persons with disabilities, the general public, and industry during extensive consultations held from December 3, 2019, to February 28, 2020.

The ATPRR apply to TSPs that operate in all modes of transportation under the CTA's jurisdiction – air, interprovincial and international passenger rail, bus, and ferry – as well as the terminals that serve them, security screening, and border screening. This includes both foreign and domestic transportation service providers.

The regulations will gradually phase in the planning and reporting requirements in order to give TSPs time to comply.

"Improving the accessibility of our transportation system increases the well-being of people with a disability and their inclusion in all spheres of society, but also makes our system more flexible and agile. These regulations will ensure that the various members of the transportation industry plan how they intend to improve the accessibility of transportation in consultation with persons with disabilities and demonstrate how this translates into concrete results."

France Pégeot, Chair and CEO of the Canadian Transportation Agency

