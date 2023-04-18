The 30th edition of the Daffodil Ball, the largest cancer-related fundraising event in Quebec, will be held on April 20, 2023

MONTREAL, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The 30th edition of the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS)'s Daffodil Ball – Lumissima: A year in light – will be held on Thursday, April 20 at the Windsor Station in Montreal. The objective of this gala event is to raise funds to help people affected by cancer by investing in Quebec-based cancer research, support and prevention initiatives. The Daffodil Ball has raised $41.2 million since 1994.

Isabelle Racicot and Claudia Marques will co-host the Ball, where guests will be treated to a circus act specifically created for the occasion, musical performances by popular artists beloved by Quebecers, and the Daffodil Moment showcasing a cancer survivor whose story is sure to inspire and touch all guests.

"In 2019, when I was 26 years old and living my life to the fullest, happy to fulfil my dream of becoming a mom, my life took a dramatic turn. At 26 weeks pregnant, I learned that I had an aggressive breast cancer," explained Mélina Poirier, an architectural technician. "But I was quickly attended to by medical specialists and received state-of-the-art treatments made possible thanks to research breakthroughs."

Two in five Canadians (44% of men and 43% of women nationwide) will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Cancer is also the leading cause of death in Canada, accounting for 28.2% of all deaths in the country.

"In 2021-2022, thanks to the kindness and generosity of over 470,000 donors, 20,000 organizations and businesses, and 95,000 event participants and volunteers, the Canadian Cancer Society was able to invest $97.8 million into its mission-driven initiatives which include life-saving research, advocacy and support programs. Funds raised through the Daffodil Ball truly help hope bloom for people affected by cancer," said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society.

THE FUNDAMENTAL ROLE OF PREVENTION AND SUPPORT PROGRAMS

CCS offers nearly 20 cancer prevention programs in Quebec. We also provide support programs such as the Cancer Information Helpline, financial assistance for travel to treatments, and the Jacques-Cantin Lodge. These programs help people manage life with cancer, find community and connection, and build wellness and resilience.

Ms Seale will chair the 30th edition of the Daffodil Ball with the support of four Quebec business leaders serving as co-chairs. CCS is privileged to have the support of Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco, Sylvie Demers, Chair, Quebec Market, TD Bank Group, Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Quebec Managing Partner, KPMG, and Julie Godin, Co-Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Corporate Development, CGI.

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, across Canada and for all types of cancer. As the voice for people who care about cancer, we work with governments to shape a healthier society. No other organization does all that we do to make lives better today and transform the future of cancer forever. Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

