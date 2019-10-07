The 20th Ball for the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation: Artists, Government Ministers and Business People Raise $1,244,000 to help the Children's find Unexpected Ways to Heal!

The Masquerade Ball for the Children's raised $1,244,000 to support the Healthy Kids Fund, so the hospital can purchase state-of-the-art medical and surgical equipment and continue to finance ground-breaking projects that are internationally renowned.

"The Ball for the Children's has once again brought our community together to show our support for the world-class care and innovative treatment provided by the Montreal Children's Hospital," said Mr. Beaulieu. "I want to thank my co-president Joseph Broccolini, my tireless colleagues at the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation and all the guests and sponsors who took part in the Ball for helping create a wonderful event that reflected our collective commitment to the future of our children."

"The business community plays an essential role in the Montreal Children's Hospital's growth. That's why Broccolini is proud to help the Children's secure the resources it needs to treat and heal its young patients and maintain its international reputation for excellence," added Mr. Broccolini.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation, and Lionel Carmant, Minister of Health and Social Services, also attended the event, hosted by Ben Mulroney.

Artists come together for the Children's

Guests were captivated by a moving musical performance featuring several popular Québec artists. With Manuel Tadros as artistic director, Ludovick Bourgeois, France Castel, young soprano Mathias Finzi, Charles Kardos, Éric Lapointe, Marie-Evelyne Lessard, Marina Orsini, Marie-Denise Pelletier, Martine St-Clair and Jonas Tomalty donated their time to deliver a heartfelt rendition of Yves Duteil's famous song, Prendre un enfant.

A prestigious Campaign Cabinet to support sick kids

The evening also provided the opportunity to introduce the Foundation's Campaign Cabinet, that will support the Children's most ambitious fundraising campaign yet, with a $200 million goal. Led by the Honourable L. Yves Fortier as president and Vincent Duhamel, Isabelle Marcoux, Jean Raby, Kim Thomassin, Jonathan Wener, CM and Darryl White as co-presidents, the Cabinet, made up of 40 major philanthropists and influential members of Québec's business community, is determined to change the face of pediatrics in Québec and around the world by promoting innovation at the Children's and its many ways of healing.

A heartfelt thank you!

We'd like to thank the National Bank, Bell, Broccolini, the Air Canada Foundation, the Gustav Levinschi Foundation, Pfizer and TFI International, who helped carry on an important annual tradition by sponsoring the Awards of Excellence, recognizing the exceptional contributions made by hospital staff and volunteers to help sick children and their families. Manymembers of the business community responded to calls from the event's honorary co-presidents, most notably Assistenza International, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Kevric Real Estate Corporation, Desjardins Insurance, HR Reit, Pratt & Whitney Canada and RBC. Thank you as well to our Major Donors including ALRE Properties Inc., BGIS, BMO Groupe financier, The Azrieli Foundation, CAE Inc., CGI, Fiera Capital Corporation, Happy Duck Investments, Mintz Global Screening, O3 Mining Inc., Plusgrade LP and WSP Global.

"On behalf of the Foundation, I'd like to thank Mr. Beaulieu and Mr. Broccolini for their commitment to the Children's and their incredible generosity," said Renée Vézina, President of the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. "I'd also like to thank the organizing committee, our partners and volunteers, as well as Manuel Tadros and all the guest artists who helped make the 20th edition one of our most memorable balls yet. Finally, I'd like to extend a special thank you to our Campaign Cabinet, who, thanks to their invaluable support, will allow the Children's to continue to find unexpected ways to heal."

