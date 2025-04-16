The 2025 Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards Gala Recognizes Six Remarkable Leaders on April 16, 2025

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Axis Connects is excited to celebrate this year's six exceptional Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) winners at the annual awards gala. Every year, CIWB recognizes influential business leaders and honours those making significant contributions to helping women advance in the workplace. This year, Axis has named six changemakers in various sectors as the 2025 award honourees in recognition of their professional achievements.

Axis invites members of the media to join Calgary's leaders for an evening of celebration and a gala set to inspire the local business community to continue fostering a thriving, diverse and inclusive corporate landscape.

The 2025 winners are:

Lifetime Achievement: Hilary Foulkes , Board Member, Chord Energy & Pine Cliff Energy; Senior Advisor, TPH Canada; Vice-Chair, Let's Talk Science

, Board Member, Chord Energy & Pine Cliff Energy; Senior Advisor, TPH Canada; Vice-Chair, Let's Talk Science Large Enterprise: Shelley Powell , SVP, Operations Improvement & Support Services, Suncor

, SVP, Operations Improvement & Support Services, Suncor Small/Medium Enterprise: Allison Grafton , President & Founder, Rockwood Custom Homes

, President & Founder, Rockwood Custom Homes Professional Services: Alison Jackson , Managing Partner, EY

, Managing Partner, EY Social Enterprise: Sue Tomney , CEO, YW Calgary

, CEO, Male Champion: David Smith , Retired CEO, Keyera Corp .; Director, Advantage Energy Ltd. & Wajax Corp.

CIWB is in its sixth year of celebrating remarkable women in business and their male allies. Award winners are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, community involvement, advancement of women in the workplace and overall influence and impact on the local business community. In recognition of Calgary's influential women in business, Axis Connects hopes to inspire future leaders to continue to champion the growing diversity in Calgary's business community.

About Axis Connects

Axis Connects accelerates the advancement of gender diversity in the workplace. Through programs, events and initiatives, like the CIWB Awards, Axis supports professional development and helps women accelerate at work so that they can fulfill their career potential.

Award honourees are available for interview. Award winner bios and the complete list of 2025 CIWB Selection Committee members are available upon request.

