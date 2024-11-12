Axis Connects' Third Annual 'Leadership Forum, Powered by ATB,' Welcomes a Sold-Out Audience of 600+ Attendees

Calgary's top leadership event provides exclusive opportunities to connect with influential leaders, gain actionable insights, and empower women across industries.

CALGARY, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Axis Connects, a leading organization championing gender diversity in leadership, is thrilled to host a sold-out Leadership Forum, on November 13 at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre. With over 600 attendees, this third annual event will convene a distinguished lineup of speakers, including former Prime Minister Stephen J. Harper, Olympians, scientists, top finance leaders, past university presidents, and accomplished authors, all coming together to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders.

With a mission to advance gender diversity across industries, the forum offers participants the chance to learn from trailblazing speakers on essential leadership topics, including inclusive workplaces, the future of women's sports, equity in data, and global political impacts on Canadian business.

"Bringing together diverse perspectives is critical to fostering sustainable success and growth in today's evolving workplace," says Nuvyn Peters, CEO of Axis Connects. "We're excited to offer this platform for leaders and aspiring leaders to gain insights from some of the most accomplished voices in Canada. This event will empower participants to drive change and make meaningful strides in their careers."

Attendees will hear from:

The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper, 22nd Prime Minister of Canada , in a fireside chat on the impact of the recent U.S. election on Canada's economy, trade, and global positioning, joined by Goldy Hyder , President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada .

22nd Prime Minister of , in a fireside chat on the impact of the recent U.S. election on economy, trade, and global positioning, joined by President and CEO of the Business Council of . Diana Matheson , Olympian and women's sports advocate, on the transformative future of women's sports.

, Olympian and women's sports advocate, on the transformative future of women's sports. Dr. Ty Wiggins , CEO transition expert, with tools for building high-performing leadership teams.

, CEO transition expert, with tools for building high-performing leadership teams. Zabeen Hirji , Deloitte's Executive Advisor on the Future of Work, who will address strategies for inclusive leadership.

, Deloitte's Executive Advisor on the Future of Work, who will address strategies for inclusive leadership. Dr. Indira Samarasekera and Dr. Martha Piper , former university presidents, sharing wisdom on navigating unique challenges facing women in leadership.

This year's sold-out event reflects the growing demand for inclusive leadership education and connection within Canada's professional landscape.

Axis Connects: Axis Connects is a leading organization dedicated to advancing gender diversity in leadership by providing women with the tools, resources and networks they need to succeed. Learn more: www.axisconnects.com

Media Contact: Nuvyn Peters, [email protected], 403 - 909 - 4698