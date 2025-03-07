Hilary Foulkes Honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards proudly recognize Hilary Foulkes as the 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for her outstanding contributions to investment banking and energy, as well as her commitment to mentorship and advancing women in business.

Foulkes began her career as a geologist before transitioning into investment banking, playing a key role in multi-billion-dollar transactions and governance leadership. She is currently a Senior Advisor at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Canada and serves on the boards of Chord Energy and Pine Cliff Energy. Additionally, she is Vice-Chair of Let's Talk Science, a STEM outreach organization shaping future leaders.

A trailblazer in male-dominated industries, Foulkes has worked to ensure other women have opportunities to succeed. Through mentorship and coaching, she emphasizes resilience, self-discovery, and leadership at every level.

"I focus much more on the underpinnings: managing one's life, the ups and downs, and setting the stage for whatever choices people want to make," says Foulkes. "It's about asking illuminating questions and creating opportunities for growth."

Foulkes is particularly passionate about strengthening the early career pipeline for women in business, advocating for greater awareness of the challenges that hinder female leadership advancement.

"If we don't recognize the microaggressions and structural barriers that women face, we risk cutting off the next generation of leaders too soon," she explains. "Teaching leadership at every level is crucial to creating lasting change."

Foulkes will be celebrated alongside the other 2025 CIWB Award winners at the CIWB Awards Gala on April 16, 2025. The event, hosted by Axis Connects, honors Calgary's top business leaders and their allies who are shaping a more inclusive corporate landscape. This year's honourees also include:

Large Enterprise: Shelley Powell , SVP, Operations Improvement & Support Services, Suncor

, SVP, Operations Improvement & Support Services, Suncor Small/Medium Enterprise: Allison Grafton , President & Founder, Rockwood Custom Homes

, President & Founder, Rockwood Custom Homes Professional Services: Alison Jackson , Managing Partner, EY

, Managing Partner, EY Social Enterprise: Sue Tomney , CEO, YW Calgary

, CEO, Male Champion: David Smith , Retired CEO, Keyera Corp .

