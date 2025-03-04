Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards (CIWB) Announces 2025 Winners

CALGARY, AB, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Calgary Influential Women in Business (CIWB) Awards proudly announces the exceptional winners for 2025, recognizing outstanding leaders who have made significant contributions to Calgary's business community. These recipients will be recognized and celebrated at the CIWB Awards Gala on April 16, 2025.

The CIWB Awards, now in its sixth year, continues to highlight the achievements of female leaders and their allies, fostering a culture of inclusion and empowerment in Calgary's corporate landscape. The 2025 CIWB Award winners are as follows:

Lifetime Achievement: Hilary Foulkes , Board Member, Chord Energy & Pine Cliff Energy; Senior Advisor, TPH Canada; Vice-Chair, Let's Talk Science

, Board Member, Chord Energy & Pine Cliff Energy; Senior Advisor, TPH Canada; Vice-Chair, Let's Talk Science Large Enterprise: Shelley Powell , SVP, Operations Improvement & Support Services, Suncor

, SVP, Operations Improvement & Support Services, Suncor Small/Medium Enterprise : Allison Grafton , President & Founder, Rockwood Custom Homes

: , President & Founder, Rockwood Custom Homes Professional Services : Alison Jackson , Managaing Partner, EY

: , Managaing Partner, EY Social Enterprise: Sue Tomney , CEO, YW Calgary

, CEO, Male Champion: David Smith , Retired CEO, Keyera Corp .; Director, Advantage Energy Ltd. & Wajax Corp.

"We are delighted to honour these exceptional individuals whose remarkable leadership not only propels Calgary's business community forward but also champions the advancement of women and diversity. The proceeds from the CIWB Awards directly contribute to Axis Connects, a non-profit committed to empowering women professionals into pivotal decision-making roles" said Heather Culbert, co-founder and board chair of Axis Connects.

The event promises to be an inspiring evening, bringing together leaders, influencers, and advocates committed to driving positive change in Calgary and beyond.

For more information about the Calgary Influential Women in Business Awards or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit: www.ciwbawards.com.

Award honourees are available for interview. Award Honourees' bios and the full list of 2025 CIWB Selection Committee members are available upon request.

SOURCE Axis Connects

Alexis Berezan, Director of Programs and Partnerships, [email protected], 403 616 8065