OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Statistics Canada is pleased to announce that collection for the 2024 Census Test will begin next week.

Statistics Canada conducts a comprehensive test of the updated census questionnaire and collection procedures two years before every census to ensure that quality data are available for the 2026 Census of Population and the 2026 Census of Agriculture.

Beginning in May and continuing until late June, we will be conducting the 2024 Census Test in communities across the country. During this time, selected participants will help us test census questions and collection methods to ensure that high-quality data will be available in 2026 to support a wide variety of programs.

Important information about the 2024 Census Test

Collection activities begin on May 6, 2024 .

. Approximately 198,000 dwellings and 10,000 agricultural operations across Canada have been selected to participate in the test.

have been selected to participate in the test. Non-response follow-up activities will take place in person in Nova Scotia , Québec, and Saskatchewan .

For more information, visit the 2024 Census Test page.

To learn more about the 2026 Census, visit The road to the 2026 Census.

Associated link

2024 Census Test – Backgrounder

SOURCE Statistics Canada

For further information: Statistics Canada, Media Relations, [email protected]