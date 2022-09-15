TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives of the TSX30™ companies joined TMX executives to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2022 TSX30™ winners and open the market.

We're pleased to launch this year's TSX30™ ,In its fourth year, the program highlights the 30 fastest growing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over the last three years based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.

The 2022 TSX30 Winners Open the Market Thursday, September 15, 2022

With shocks to global supply chains, uncertain geopolitical conditions, and evolving work conditions, the future of business has changed. The companies featured on this year's TSX30™ have demonstrated a willingness to innovate their core offering, transform how they operate, and diversify their business, providing returns for their shareholders.

