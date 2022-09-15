The 2022 TSX30 Winners Open the Market
Sep 15, 2022, 17:15 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives of the TSX30™ companies joined TMX executives to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2022 TSX30™ winners and open the market.
We're pleased to launch this year's TSX30™,In its fourth year, the program highlights the 30 fastest growing companies on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over the last three years based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation.
With shocks to global supply chains, uncertain geopolitical conditions, and evolving work conditions, the future of business has changed. The companies featured on this year's TSX30™ have demonstrated a willingness to innovate their core offering, transform how they operate, and diversify their business, providing returns for their shareholders.
View the list at tsx.com/tsx30
