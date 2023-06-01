Browse the history of 10 million Canadians.

GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) is proud and excited to offer access to the digitized 1931 Census of Canada, 92 years after it was conducted. This is the first time that LAC has provided online access to census content on the first day permitted by law. The 1931 Census data delves into where people lived, but also how they lived; it is an extremely valuable tool for genealogy and research since it captures people and their relationships, the languages they spoke and how and where they lived—whether with extended families, within their immigrant communities or in institutions and rooming houses.

1931 Census (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

The release of the 1931 Census data is taking place in two phases. Today marks the public launch of phase one, which includes 234,687 digitized images and an interface for users that allows them to browse by district and sub-district.

Phase two involves transcribing the entire census to offer an intuitive and user-friendly search experience. As soon as the fall of 2023, all users—regardless of their level of genealogical or research expertise—will be able to search the census by name or place using Census Search. To accomplish this work in record time, LAC has been working and will continue to work collaboratively with its partners Ancestry® and FamilySearch International.

Stay tuned for the latest updates via LAC's web page Preparing the 1931 Census.

About Library and Archives Canada

The mandate of Library and Archives Canada is to acquire and preserve the documentary heritage of Canada for the benefit of present and future generations and to be a source of enduring knowledge accessible to all, contributing to the cultural, social and economic advancement of Canada. Library and Archives Canada also facilitates co-operation among communities involved in the acquisition, preservation and diffusion of knowledge and serves as the continuing memory of the Government of Canada and its institutions.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With its unparalleled collection of more than 40 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 23 million people in a growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 40 years, Ancestry® has built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen it as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. It is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to make joyful, personal, and family discoveries. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 FamilySearch centres in 129 countries, including the main FamilySearch Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Quotes

"Ninety-two years ago, Canadians filled the 1931 Census and wrote their name in history. It is with great pride that Library and Archives Canada marks this date by giving access to its digitized images to our users. Historic data allows users to connect with their family's history and all of those interested in uncovering their memories. I would also like to thank our partners, Ancestry® and FamilySearch, for embarking on this important work and helping us rapidly give access to yet another fascinating chapter of our story."

– Leslie Weir, Librarian and Archivist of Canada

"FamilySearch is honored to have been invited by LAC to help Canadians find their ancestors through the online publication of the 1931 Census of Canada. LAC's collaboration with FamilySearch and Ancestry allows us to combine our efforts and technologies to more efficiently create a searchable version of the census that is both accurate and complete. We anticipate that millions of people will be able to find loved ones and answer significant questions about their families through these records."

—Stephen Valentine, Senior Vice President, FamilySearch International

"Ancestry is honoured to be a key partner in making the census easy to search in record-breaking time. For the first time ever we will apply our proprietary Handwriting Recognition AI technology to transcribe a Canadian census – so you can find your family members even faster. The census provides a fascinating snapshot of an era in Canada's collective history. Taken as a whole, it shows fascinating trends across the country, but the magic of the census happens as you look closer, learning rich details about your own family's life at the time."

—Todd Godfrey, VP Global Content at Ancestry

Related products

Associated links

Search for related information by keyword: Genealogy | Library and Archives Canada | Gatineau | Genealogy and family history | general public | news releases

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Library and Archives Canada, 819-994-4589, [email protected]