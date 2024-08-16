Faced with the rise of 2SLGBTQ+phobias, queer communities are here to stay

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In collaboration with more than 300 organizations committed to the advancement of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, the 18th edition of the Fierté Montréal Festival, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Loto-Québec, took place from August 1 to 11, 2024, and attracted more than 410,000 participants, who celebrated the creativity and resilience of sexual and gender diverse communities.

A record 17,000 marchers participated in the Pride Parade on August 11, attracting over 200,000 spectators. The Pride Parade is the Festival's flagship event, commemorating our past struggles and victories, honouring those who came before us, and highlighting the current demands of 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations. Despite the Parade's temporary interruption by counter-protesters, and thanks to mediation efforts stemming from an action plan implemented since last winter by Fierté Montréal, the 17,000 participants were able to walk the entire 2.2 km route, linking the city's former 2SLGBTQIA+ sector with the Village, in complete safety and with respect for the dignity of all. In the face of rising hate and discrimination against 2SLGBTQIA+ people, our communities and allies have sent a clear message: Never Without Our Pride!

A successful edition, even in the face of the challenges of climate change: torrential rains on Friday, August 9 forced the Festival to cancel its outdoor activities planned for the day and move them to Saturday, August 10, with the collaboration of artists and producers. Similar efforts were deployed to facilitate the integration of several 2SLGBTQIA+ community organizations into Community Day on Saturday, August 10, presented by Air Canada, following the cancellation of Friday, August 9. 90,000 visitors had the opportunity to meet with 135 2SLGBTQIA+ and allied organizations from Montréal and more than eleven regions of Québec.

Held for the first time around three hubs: Urban, Olympic, and Village, the Fierté Montréal Festival brought the diversity and creativity of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to a growing audience. The epicenter of Montréal's cultural life, the Quartier des Spectacles hosted free shows on the Loto-Québec Stage showcasing artists from racialized 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, trans artists, and women of sexual and gender diversity. At Place des Arts's Cinquième Salle, the public attended sold-out shows putting Indigenous & Two-Spirit art upfront, as well as the struggles and history of lesbian women in Quebec. The NFB's Alanis-Obomsawin Hall allowed festivalgoers to discover queer short films, while the SAT and Club Soda hosted memorable festive evenings. The Pavillon Tranquille and the Maison du Développement Durable hosted a series of community conferences highlighting issues facing 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. More than 30,000 people enjoyed a multidisciplinary offering at the Urban Hub.

For its part, the Village Hub welcomed 95,000 festivalgoers who enjoyed an evening of comedy at the National, a community high-heel race, variety shows at the Jardins Gamelin, the Community Day, and a roaming program on Sainte-Catherine Street East throughout the Festival.

The big free shows took place on the TD Stage on the Olympic Park's Esplanade: shows celebrating French music, disco music, dance, and the biggest Drag art show ever presented in Quebec, attracting nearly 60,000 festivalgoers from August 8 to 11.

Fierté Montréal celebrated the commitment of the recipients of the John Banks Award, which recognizes the exceptional contribution of an individual or organization that has worked to create and promote the Pride movement: Fugues, a Montreal LGBTQ+ magazine celebrating its 40th anniversary this year; the Claude Tourangeau Award, given to an individual or organization to recognize their exceptional contribution to the fight against serophobia, Le Dispensaire, a community health organization; and the Bâtisseur Award, which recognizes the significant contribution of individuals and organizations that have worked to defend the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ people in Montréal and Québec, Chloé Viau, a trans lesbian activist heavily involved in the community (posthumously).

We thank 2024 Fierté Montréal Festival Grand Marshalls: Sasha Colby, a drag artist, dancer, and trans activist originally from Hawaii, USA; and Ouissem Belgacem, a French-Tunisian footballer and author who campaigns for awareness against homophobia in the sports world.

Never without our partners

Fierté Montréal would like to thank its loyal returning partners, as well as those who have recently joined us, without whom it would be impossible to keep up the fight for fuller recognition of rights for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities: TD Bank Group (partner since 2008), Loto-Québec, the Ville de Montréal, the Gouvernement du Québec, the government of Canada, Tourisme Montréal, Rogers, Trojan, Cabenuva, the SAQ, Air Canada, Bubly, Radio-Canada, MERCK, Loblaws, no name, the STM, Bud Light, Hydro-Québec, Fugues, MTL Dans la poche, Cogeco, IN Magazine, La Presse, CTV, Publicité Sauvage, Virgin Radio, Énergie, Rouge, Bell Média, LSTW, Cult, Le Devoir, Petit Futé, Québec Le Mag, Néo, the Old Port of Montréal, GRIP (Groupe de recherche et d'intervention psychosociale), la Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique, the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles, the SDC Village Montréal, the RÉMI, Fierté Canada Pride, and InterPride.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal amplifies the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to assure their representation, their inclusion, and the recognition of their rights in society. Catalysts for social change, our Festival, our community initiatives, as well as our artistic and cultural projects celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. Mindful of and in collaboration with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we call attention to their fights and realities in the wider public and the institutions.

Fierté Montréal is based in Tio'tia:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the custodians of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tio'tia:ke is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations, and today a diverse Indigenous population, as well as other peoples, reside here. It is with respect for the connections to the past, present, and future that we recognize the ongoing relationships between Indigenous Peoples and others in the Montréal community.

SOURCE Fierté Montréal

Interviews Requests: Nathalie Roy, Press Relations Consultant, [email protected], 514 889-3622