MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Fierté Montréal is entering a pivotal new chapter with a complete overhaul of its governance model and business structure, further cementing its role as a leader in the festival ecosystem and the broader movement for diversity and inclusion. Through this major transformation, the organization has adopted a groundbreaking and inclusive structure that reflects the vibrant 2SLGBTQIA+ communities it celebrates and uplifts.

In May 2023, Fierté Montréal adopted new bylaws to better represent the wide network of partners it brings together, fostering deeper connections and more accurately reflecting their realities. This substantial redefinition of its membership model has grown the organization from just over a dozen individual members in 2022 to more than 120 member organizations today, encompassing actors from community, cultural, nonprofit, and economic sectors. This unique approach within the global Pride movement ensures diverse perspectives and increased stakeholder engagement.

"Fierté Montréal has experienced significant growth, both in the scope of its activities and the diversity of its collaborations," explains Simon Gamache, Executive Director of Fierté Montréal. "To remain true to our mission, we have rethought our ways of working with attentiveness, boldness, and rigor. We are proud of how far we've come while remaining committed to representing our communities with integrity and openness. This transformation is the result of a collective effort led by a team determined to keep doing better."

A Board That Reflects the Community, and a Resilient Business Model

To strengthen its governance, Fierté Montréal has recruited a new Board of Directors that is skilled, diverse, and reflective of the various realities within 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. This transparent appointment process ensures enlightened and inclusive management, aligned with the organization's mission to amplify the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

Amid shifting realities in public funding for festivals, Fierté Montréal has also evolved its business model, while maintaining over 90% of its programming free of charge. A restructured production, operations, and logistics team now supports one of Canada's most complex festivals, featuring over 250 artists, a parade with more than 17,000 participants, a festival that attracts over 400,000 attendees annually, and a wide range of community events.

A Diverse and Inclusive Program

Through its artistic and communications initiatives, Fierté Montréal collaborates each year with over 180 2SLGBTQIA+ community organizations, within a broader network of 300 groups committed to recognition and advocacy for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights.

The 2025 edition of the Fierté Montréal Festival—presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Loto-Québec—will once again spotlight over 250 artists, the vast majority of whom identify as 2SLGBTQIA+, with strong representation from cultural communities and allies. This reflects Montreal's current cultural richness and diversity, making the festival a powerful driver of inclusion and visibility. Programming will run from July 31 to August 10 across three hubs:

Urban: Esplanade Tranquille, Place des Arts, Club Soda, Société des Arts Technologiques, MEM, and the Alanis Obomsawin Theatre at the NFB;





Village: Le National, Sainte-Catherine Hall , and Sainte-Catherine Street East ;





, and ; Olympic: Esplanade of the Olympic Park.

Notably, registrations for the Pride Parade and Community Days have doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels, highlighting renewed energy and mobilization around these flagship events.

A Festival with Social Responsibility at Its Core

Fierté Montréal remains deeply committed to eco-responsibility and community well-being, with action plans focused on sustainability, harm reduction, sexual harassment prevention, and the continuous improvement of accessibility.

Through modern governance, inclusive programming, and a socially responsible approach, the organization continues to position itself as an essential voice in celebrating and advancing the rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal has amplified the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to ensure their representation, inclusion, and the recognition of their rights in society. Through its festival, community initiatives, and artistic and cultural projects, the organization celebrates the creativity and resilience of these communities and acts as a driver of social change. In close collaboration with 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations, Fierté Montréal brings their struggles and lived experiences to the public and institutional spheres.

Fierté Montréal's events take place on Tiotia:ke, the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize the Kanien'kehá:ka as the custodians of these lands and waters, and honour the enduring connection between Indigenous Peoples and all members of the Montreal community—past, present, and future.

