MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - In collaboration with over 300 organizations supporting progress for 2SLGBTQIA+ people's rights, Fierté Montréal Festival, presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Loto-Québec, has brought together 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and their allies to join in the festivities from August 1 to 11, in Montréal. The Fierté Montréal Festival invited festivalgoers to celebrate the creativity and resilience of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities by taking part in over 150 artistic, cultural and community activities over the course of the 11-day festival.

"In a world where resurgent hatred towards 2SLGBTQIA+ people is progressing at an alarming pace, Fierté Montréal once again creates a safe, supportive, and celebratory space where everyone's dignity is respected. More than ever, we believe in the importance of coming together to make our struggles more visible, to rally our allies, to defend the progress we've made and stand up for the expansion of our rights," said Simon Gamache, Executive Director of Fierté Montréal.

The Pride Parade on August 11

True to its mission of amplifying the voices of the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, Fierté Montréal marshalls the Pride Parade on August 11, starting at 1 pm, when a recording-breaking number of over 17,000 people will take to René-Lévesque Blvd., between Metcalfe and Atateken Streets to demonstrate for the recognition and respect of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities' rights, and to celebrate the progress our struggles have earned us. With "We are the Rainbow!" as this year's theme, the Pride Parade conjures a potential future, free of discrimination and injustice towards 2SLGBTQIA+ people.

Community Days, an 2SLGBTQIA+ family reunion

Community Days, presented by Air Canada, will be back on August 9 and 10 on Sainte-Catherine Street East in the Village, where nearly 200 (more than ever!) 2SLGBTQIA+ community organizations, national and international public institutions, labour unions, and businesses, all actively involved with the 2SLGBTQIA+ communities will take part.

A Festival where the diversity in queer communities is reflected

The Fierté Montréal Festival will unfold around three Hubs: Urban, Olympic and Village, bringing the diversity of our communities to ever-growing audiences.

"With close to 240 artists taking to the stage, the majority of whom are people of sexual and gender diversity, including those from racialized communities, the Festival's shows celebrate the creativity of our communities that our city is known for," added Chris Ngabonziza, Director of Programming and Artistic Development.

Urban Hub: for that downtown Montréal big-city vibe

As the heart of Montréal's cultural life, the Quartier des spectacles will be the venue for free outdoor shows on the Scène Loto-Québec on the Esplanade Tranquille. Entre nous (August 1, 5 pm) will pay tribute to the martial arts; Afro Drag (August 1, 8 pm), presented by Ubisoft, will showcase Afro-descendant Drag artists; Pikete (August 2, 5 pm), presented by Four Seasons Hôtel Montréal, will showcase LatinX effervescence; Bloc Bollywood (August 2, 8 pm), presented by Skip The Dishes, will celebrate the South Asian diaspora's queer cultures; and Transcendance (August 3, 5 p.m.) will spot our trans communities. Also on August 3, we will welcome rising French star Lucky Love in concert with Marilyne Léonard (8 pm). Programming on the Loto-Québec Stage will conclude on August 4 with an evening dedicated to women of sexual and gender diversity: FeminiX (5 pm), presented by Rogers, featuring Montreal legend Misstress Barbara.

Another first, Fierté Montréal Festival will also be featured at Place des Arts. A critical and public success when it premiered in 2022, Ciseaux, presented by Fugues, a hilarious, no-holds-barred play that uses documentary theatre to revive memories of the lesbian past. Ciseaux will be presented in the Cinquième Salle from August 5 to 7 (8 pm). Also in the Cinquième Salle, Lumière des Nations will invite festivalgoers (August 1, 7 pm) for an evening of Indigenous art and music. On August 5 and 6, the film program 11 Demands = 11 Shorts (6:30 pm), in collaboration with image+nation, will be showcased in NFB's Alanis-Obomsawin Hall, and available online for free throughout the Festival.

The Réfectoire in the Pavillon Tranquille will host a series of panels focused on issues of inclusion within communities, organized in collaboration with various 2SLGBTQIA+ community organizations: the intersection of queer identity and disability (August 2, 1 pm), the place of kink communities at Pride and their contribution to 2SLGBTQIA+ struggles (August 2, 3 pm.), the obstacles experienced by 2SLGBTQIA+ migrants and refugees in Canada (August 4, 3 pm) and finally, a space for trans and non-binary youth to heard, even more crucial now given the cruel rhetoric to which they have been subjected to (August 4, 1 pm). A panel on discrimination in the sporting world rounds out the series, at the Maison du Développement durable (August 6, 2 pm).

Over the course of two weekends, there will also be party nights at Club Soda and the SAT's Satosphère. Partiers will be happy to find some of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community's most beloved parties featured in special club nights "Fierté Montréal 2024 Edition": Supernature, presented by MAC Cosmetics (August 1), Laylit (August 2), Fantasme (August 3), Pleasuredome (August 3), Unikorn (August 9) and Anges & démons: Bear Playground (August 10). Tickets are available at fiertemontreal.com.

Village Hub: heart of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community

Following up on the success of 2023, a stand-up comedy night returns to the National: Des gags et des paillettes (August 2, 8 pm), presented by La Presse, an evening of queer humour hosted by fabulously funny Mona de Grenoble, accompanied by a flamboyant troupe of local artists, including Coco Belliveau, Tranna Wintour and Sam Cyr.

On Sainte-Catherine Street East, Drag performers in high heels will compete in La course capotée (August 5, 6 pm), a colourful and entertaining obstacle course promoting sexual health. The Jardins Gamelin will host Camping chez Sami (August 6, 6 pm), a variety show featuring New Brunswick Drag artist Sami Landri. On August 3, Sainte Catherine Hall (10 pm) will be the venue for Moonshine, a party night presented by Absolut. Meanwhile, throughout the Festival, an outdoor program of street performances will be presented on Sainte-Catherine Street East, in collaboration with SDC Village Montréal. More details at villagemontreal.ca.

Olympic Hub: Big venue energy

Starting on August 8, the Festival's main venue, the Olympic Park's Esplanade, will host free, large-scale outdoor shows that draw tens of thousands of festivalgoers every year at the TD Stage. Combat des tubes (6 pm), presented by ICI Musique, with Eugénie Lépine-Blondeau, Claudine Prévost and Catherine Pogonat, will get the ball rolling and set the mood for ImmiX (8:30 pm), also presented by ICI Musique, with beloved artists such as Marjo, Mitsou, Elisapie, Sarahmée and Pierre Kwenders sharing the stage with up-and-coming artists. On August 9, the biggest Drag show ever presented in Montréal, the Soirée 100% Drag, will showcase local drag artists with MajestiX (7:30 pm), presented by TD and hosted by Barbada, and Drag artists from several RuPaul's Drag Race franchises headline Drag Superstars, presented by Cabenuva (9 pm), hosted by Rita Baga. On August 10, the TD Stage turns up the lights to 100% for Mundo Disko, presented by Trojan, featuring international icons Crystal Waters and France Joli. On August 11, the Olympic Park's Esplanade becomes the biggest dance floor in town with the highly anticipated Méga T-Dance, featuring local and international DJs such as DJ Mohammad and Kitty Amor.

Recognizing change-makers

Through its community awards, Fierté Montréal recognizes the activism, resilience, and contribution of individuals or groups who have helped to promote, protect, and make progress in 2SLGBTQIA+ struggles. This year, the Claude-Tourangeau Award, presented each year to an organization in recognition of its exceptional contribution to the fight against HIV stigmatization, is awarded to the community health organization Le Dispensaire. The Bâtisseur Award, which recognizes significant contributions by individuals and organizations who have worked to defend 2SLGBTQIA+ people's rights in Montréal and around Québec, is awarded posthumously to Chloé Viau, a trans-lesbian activist who was deeply involved in the community. The John-Banks Award, in honor of the recently deceased 2SLGBTQIA+ activist behind the very first Pride march in Montréal, which recognizes the exceptional contribution of a person or organization that has worked to create and promote the Pride movement, goes to Fugues, a Montréal LGBTQ+ magazine celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The awards ceremony will take place on August 1 at 7 pm on the Loto-Québec Stage of the Esplanade Tranquille.

Grand Marshals to help carry the message further

The Grand Marshals of the Fierté Montréal Festival are people who, through their commitment, talent, and hard work, inspire and help improve the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ people. In 2024, we proudly welcome Sasha Colby and Ouissem Belgacem. Sasha Colby is a Drag artist, dancer, and trans activist hailing from Hawaii, in the United States. Ouissem Belgacem is a French-Tunisian soccer player and author who campaigns to raise awareness about homophobia in the sporting world.

This year, more than ever, Fierté Montréal invites 2SLGBTQIA+ communities and their allies to take part in the Festival to celebrate the diversity of our communities, rejecting any form of bigotry, and standing in solidarity with the most marginalized members of our communities who continue to face struggles that intersect with various forms of discrimination. To learn more about all of our demands, visit our website.

Never without our Pride!

"Fierté Montréal is a cultural and social gem that attracts thousands of visitors each year. That is why I am proud of our contribution today, which will make it possible not only to showcase the festival and the metropolis of Montréal internationally, but also to promote the rights of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community across Canada. Happy Pride!" declared the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED.

"The Fierté Montréal Festival is much more than a celebration of diversity; it's a powerful reminder of our collective commitment to the rights and dignity of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities. At a time when bigotry and discrimination are on the rise, Montréal stands resolutely alongside these communities to defend equality and promote inclusion. For yet another year, our partnership with Fierté Montréal reaffirms our determination to be an ever more inclusive and welcoming place. We are proud to welcome everyone to join in the festivities, to support and amplify the voices that make up our fabulous city, but most of all, to celebrate together," declared Montréal mayor, Valérie Plante.

Never without our partners

Fierté Montréal would like to thank its loyal returning partners, as well as those who have recently joined us, without whom it would be impossible to keep up the fight for fuller recognition of rights for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities: TD Bank Group (partner since 2008), Loto-Québec, the Ville de Montréal, the Gouvernement du Québec, the government of Canada, Tourisme Montréal, Rogers, Trojan, Cabenuva, the SAQ, Air Canada, Bubly, Radio-Canada, MERCK, Loblaws, no name, the STM, Bud Light, Hydro-Québec, Fugues, MTL Dans la poche, Cogeco, IN Magazine, La Presse, CTV, Publicité Sauvage, Virgin Radio, Énergie, Rouge, Bell Média, LSTW, Cult, Le Devoir, Petit Futé, Québec Le Mag, Néo, the Old Port of Montréal, GRIP (Groupe de recherche et d'intervention psychosociale), la Société de développement et de mise en valeur du Parc olympique, the Partenariat du Quartier des spectacles, the SDC Village Montréal, the RÉMI, Fierté Canada Pride, and InterPride.

About Fierté Montréal

Since 2007, Fierté Montréal amplifies the voices of 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to assure their representation, their inclusion, and the recognition of their rights in society. Catalysts for social change, our Festival, our community initiatives, as well as our artistic and cultural projects celebrate the creativity and resilience of our communities. Mindful of and in collaboration with 2SLGBTQIA+ communities, we call attention to their fights and realities in the wider public and the institutions.

Fierté Montréal is based in Tio'tia:ke, on the unceded territory of the Kanien'kehá:ka Nation. We recognize them as the custodians of the lands and waters on which we gather. Tio'tia:ke is historically known as a gathering place for many First Nations, and today a diverse Indigenous population, as well as other peoples, reside here. It is with respect for the connections to the past, present, and future that we recognize the ongoing relationships between Indigenous Peoples and others in the Montréal community.

