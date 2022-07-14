The Government of Canada supports Zoofest & OFF-JFL

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In recent months, Canadians have been afforded very few opportunities for large-scale, in-person arts and culture events. This summer will see the return of several festivals, including Zoofest & OFF-JFL, which showcases emerging bilingual talent in comedy, music, theatre, and entertainment.

The Government of Canada is proud to support events that promote emerging artists in several entertainment fields. Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, announced $21,000 in funding for Zoofest & OFF-JFL.

This support from Canadian Heritage is being provided through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. The funding will help support the Festival's bilingual arts programming, which includes series such as "La Série de 60 minutes," "La Série Ben voyons donc!," "Midnight Surprise," "The Alternative Show," and solo performances in both French and English.

"It is always a pleasure to celebrate the diversity and creativity at Zoofest & OFF-JFL. Our government is proud to support a bilingual event that welcomes audiences with a broad appreciation for the arts. We thank the whole team for this chance to watch amazingly funny new talents spread their wings. I wish everyone a fantastic festival!"

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Zoofest & OFF-JFL is thrilled to present the fresh voices of tomorrow for an exciting 13th edition! Festival visitors can look forward to performances by more than 250 artists and 150 comedy shows at 15 venues. We are delighted and proud to present the future stars of comedy across all disciplines. Their combined inspiration, commitment, and creativity mean there's bound to be a show for everyone."

—Isabelle Desmarais, General Director, Zoofest & OFF-JFL

Zoofest & OFF-JFL is dedicated to showcasing emerging talent in comedy, music, theatre, and improv. OFF-JFL is especially focused on new voices on the Anglophone scene.

This year's shows will be presented at 15 different venues in the heart of Montréal's Quartier des spectacles.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides financial assistance to organizations that professionally present arts festivals or performing arts series. The Fund also helps organizations that offer support to arts presenters.

