That next getaway just got a little closer with American Express Canada's best welcome offers yet

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadians may soon be able to act on their pent-up desire to travel with a selection of Card offers and rewarding earn structures. As planning begins for that dream winter vacation, local flyaway or weekend jaunt, American Express Canada is providing both new Cardmembers and existing Cardmembers with great offers on some of their most popular travel Cards.

Today, until August 3, new Cardmembers can earn up to 150,000 bonus points toward their next adventure with new offers on 7 of its travel Cards. The welcome bonuses are coupled with boosted rewards on categories like food and drinks, so Canadians can spend at home and prepare to getaway sooner with every swipe of their Card.

"After more than a year of staycations, Canadians are eager and excited about their return to travel," said Megan McKee, VP & GM of Consumer Card Marketing at American Express Canada. "We're seeing a significant uptick in travel bookings this month and are thrilled to be offering Canadians rich offers on some of our top travel Cards at a time when holiday planning is top of mind."

These unprecedented welcome offers, together with the expansive rewards and travel benefits that American Express Cards provide, will enable Canadians to get away sooner and do so in style. With a host of benefits ranging from lounge access, priority boarding, airport valet, security lane bypass, hotel perks, flexible redemption options and more, American Express' array of travel Cards is unparalleled in Canada.

Below is the full list of welcome offers currently available on travel Cards, and more information and full offer terms can be found at amex.ca/bestoffersyet:

American Express Aeroplan® Reserve Card: A welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Aeroplan points, plus earn 10x the points on eats and drinks up to 50,000 points, for a total value of up to 150,000 Aeroplan points.

American Express Aeroplan® Card: A welcome bonus of up to 50,000 Aeroplan points, plus 5x the points on eats and drinks up to 25,000 points, for a total value of up to 75,000 Aeroplan points.

American Express Aeroplan® Business Reserve Card: A welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Aeroplan points, plus earn 10x the points on gas, eats and drinks up to 50,000 points, for a total value of up to 150,000 Aeroplan points.

American Express Platinum Card®: A welcome bonus of up to 100,000 Membership Rewards points, plus 10x the points on eats and drinks up to 50,000 points, for a total value of up to 150,000 Membership Rewards points.

Marriott Bonvoy TM American Express ® Card : A welcome bonus of up to 80,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, plus 5x the points on eat and drinks up to 25,000 points, for a total value of up to 105,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

Marriott Bonvoy TM Business American Express ® Card : A welcome bonus of up to 80,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, plus 5x the points on gas, dining and travel up to 25,000 points, for a total value of up to 105,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

American Express® AIR MILES®* Reserve Credit Card: A welcome bonus of up to 5,000 AIR MILES®* Bonus Miles, plus 5x the Miles on eats and drinks up to 2,500 Miles, for a total value of up to 7, 500 AIR MILES®* Reward Miles.

These welcome offers complement a variety of rich offers being made available to existing Canadian Cardmembers that reinforce Amex Canada's commitment to driving continued value, convenience, and flexibility. Current offers for existing Canadian Cardmembers include (terms apply):

American Express Aeroplan® Reserve Card: Cardmembers can earn 10 bonus Aeroplan points for every $1 in eats & drinks purchases, up to 50,000 points.

American Express Aeroplan® Card: Cardmembers can earn 5 bonus Aeroplan points for every $1 in eats & drinks purchases, up to 25,000 points.

American Express Platinum Card®: Cardmembers can earn 10 bonus Membership Rewards points for every $1 in eats & drinks purchases, up to 50,000 points.

Marriott Bonvoy TM American Express ® Card : Cardmembers can earn 5 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points for every $1 in eats & drinks purchases, up to 25,000 points.

American Express® AIR MILES®* Reserve Credit Card: Cardmembers can earn 5 Bonus Miles for every $10 in grocery purchases and 5 Bonus Miles for every $15 in dining purchases.

