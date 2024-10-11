Thanksgiving Community Meal Service to Serve Over 600 Plates in Downtown Eastside

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for family gatherings and gratitude, but for many in the community, this holiday can be a reminder of isolation and hardship. The Community Meals Program aims to bridge this gap by providing a festive meal and a sense of belonging to those who need it most.

This year, they will be preparing an incredible feast, including 60 whole turkeys, 60 kilos of stuffing, 50 liters of gravy, 100 kilos of mashed potatoes, 60-70 pumpkin pies with whipped cream, 100 kilos of Brussels sprouts, and 20 kilos of cranberry sauce. This effort is made possible by the generous contributions of donors, volunteers, and community partners.

"We are incredibly thankful for the support from our community, which allows us to bring warmth and joy to those who need it most during the holiday season," said Cindy Cheung, Community Engagement Coordinator. "This Thanksgiving, we hope to create not just a meal, but a sense of belonging and hope for everyone who joins us."

Community members are invited to join this special meal at 119 E Cordova St, with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors close at 12:30 p.m.). The staff team and over 50 volunteers will be serving guests in a sit-down restaurant-style service to provide a festive dining experience.

The Salvation Army emphasizes the importance of donations to support their programs. "We have a food recovery program at Harbour Light that turns food waste into food security," said David Yang, Regional Food Distribution Manager. "For corporate food donations, we have a team of drivers with refrigerated trucks to facilitate pick-ups to ensure food safety. These donated foods will be used in year-round Vancouver Harbour Light programs and other Salvation Army ministry units and partnered organizations."

Anyone interested in supporting the food recovery program can contact [email protected].

