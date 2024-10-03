Thankful for Travel: 40% of Canadians Hitting the Road or Sky This Thanksgiving, Skyscanner Finds

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians are gearing up for a travel-packed Thanksgiving, with Skyscanner's latest survey revealing that over 40% of respondents plan to travel over the long weekend this October. Whether reconnecting with loved ones or enjoying a well-deserved getaway, Canadians are eager to hit the road or take to the skies.

"This year's Thanksgiving travel trends show a clear rebound in Canadians' desire to see loved ones and explore where possible," says Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner Travel Expert. "While rising costs remain a concern, many travellers are using smart tools and planning strategies to make the most of their holiday budget. The travellers who shop around for flights, hotels and car rentals will almost always get the best deal."

The survey with 2,000 Canadian travellers offers insights into holiday travel behaviour and preferences for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend. Of the 40% of respondents gearing up to visit family or getaway, the majority are opting for road trips (54%), followed by air travel (37%) and train journeys (6%).

Key Findings from the Survey

Cost Concerns Loom Large: 60% of Canadians expressed concerns about rising travel costs. Despite these worries, travellers are finding creative ways to make their plans work—with many turning to tools like Skyscanner to compare prices and discover more affordable travel options.

Early Birds vs. Last-Minute Planners: 45% of Canadians prefer to book their holiday travel at least two months in advance to secure better rates, while 35% book closer to their travel dates. Skyscanner's 'Whole Month' search feature makes it easier to compare prices over a flexible date range, helping both early and spontaneous travellers find the best deals.

Budgeting for Travel: 78% of Canadian travellers plan to spend up to $1000 per person on their holiday travels. Skyscanner helps maximize these budgets by offering tools like Price Alerts and insights on cheaper, off-peak travel dates.

ABOUT SKYSCANNER

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trips with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 32 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

