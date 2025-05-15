Determined Canadians embrace flexibility to maximize summer getaways with 68 per cent still looking to book

Skyscanner's Smarter Summer Report helps travellers get the most out of 2025 "Maximizer Summer" with expert tips and insights:

Canadians are planning smarter than ever: 84 per cent are willing to shift their dates to save money, and 45 per cent are selecting destinations based on budget

The cheapest week to travel is August 25 and the cheapest day to fly is Friday

and the Canadians are mixing dream getaways with smart spending: 76 per cent of travellers are open to lesser-known destinations in exchange for better value

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - According to new research from global travel app Skyscanner , a new trend is emerging: the Maximizer Summer. In 2025, Canadian travellers don't just want summer - they want more of it - and they're planning smarter to make it happen. As part of its new Smarter Summer Report, Skyscanner's survey found that 88 per cent of Canadians believe it's important to maximize their summer vacation this year.

"It's not just about where you go but how you plan." Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner's Travel Expert. "Canadians are taking a more intentional approach this year, looking to extend every aspect of their time off, from stretching their budget and travel time to staying flexible and exploring more destinations."

Top 10 Most Affordable Destinations for Canadians:

Calgary - flights from $364 Halifax - flights from $371 Kelowna - flights from $475 St. John's - flights from $553 Puerto Vallarta - flights from $557 Nassau - flights from $619 Montego Bay - flights from $619 Charlottetown - flights from $659 Castries - flights from $701 Buenos Aires - flights from $723

Cheapest Week to Travel: Week of August 25

Cheapest Day to Fly: Friday

ABOUT SKYSCANNER

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

