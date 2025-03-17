Skyscanner reveals Wednesday is the day flight prices are most likely to go down with the launch of new feature: DROPS

News provided bySkyscanner
Mar 17, 2025, 12:15 ET
TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyscanner's new app-exclusive feature, DROPS, helps travellers find the best 2025 deals while inspiring their next adventure.
Travellers who log into the Skyscanner app will access daily DROPS - flights from nearby airports that have dropped at least 20% in price compared to the past week.
To celebrate the launch of DROPS, Skyscanner analyzed January 2025 data, revealing key insights:
- Wednesdays saw the most DROPS in January*
- 38% of DROPS were published before 9 AM in January**
- Cancún ranked as the top destination with the most price drops in January**. Top ten list here:
- Cancun
- Fort Lauderdale
- Calgary
- Vancouver
- Orlando
- Puerto Vallarta
- Paris
- Toronto
- Las Vegas
- Tokyo
- The average saving from DROPS in January was $254**, but Tokyo took the crown for the biggest avg. saving (among destinations with 100+ DROPS). Check out the top five list alongside their average savings:
- Tokyo - $721
- London - $428
- Puerto Vallarta - $301
- Liberia - $295
- Paris - $286
Piero Sierra, Chief Product Officer at Skyscanner commented:
"Helping cost-conscious travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence is at the core of what we do at Skyscanner – building features like DROPS is just the next step to help inspire travellers to explore - no matter their budget."
Download the Skyscanner app to see the latest DROPS and for more info on the new feature, click here.
Note to editors:
*Data based on all DROPS published between January 1-28, 2025 from Canada
**Data based on all DROPS published between January 1-31, 2025 from Canada
About Skyscanner
Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 37 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.
