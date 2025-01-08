86% of Canadians admit to overwhelm when booking travel: Skyscanner reveals how to get the best deal

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Skyscanner , the world-leading travel app, today reveals new insights to help travellers tackle the overwhelming process of vacation planning. In partnership with neurology doctor and neuroscientist, Dr. Faye Begeti, Skyscanner has identified the modern travel woe "Wanderlost" - the paralyzing feeling of being lost in a sea of choices, the pursuit of perfection, and the fear of the unknown.

"Planning a holiday can feel overwhelming, especially when each decision - whether it's choosing a destination or booking flights, hotels, and activities - requires significant mental effort," explains Dr. Faye Begeti.

To help ease the stress, Dr. Begeti shares her Five Brain Hacks for Stress-Free Travel Planning:

Combat Decision Fatigue: Narrowing down your options is key. Prioritize Key Decisions Early: Tackle the big decisions when your mental energy is highest. Balance Mental Energy with the Right Holiday: Choose a holiday that aligns with your mental state; opt for a nature-focused retreat if you're feeling mentally overloaded, or a city break if you're feeling under-stimulated. Leverage Anticipatory Dopamine: Bookmark your dream destinations in a saved list and revisit them as you refine your plans. Break Free from Routine: Try stepping out of your comfort zone and exploring unexpected destinations.

