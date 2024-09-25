TESABIDAN | Inauguration of the New Outdoor Venue for Teaching, Sharing and Reconciliation at the UQAT Campus in Val-d'Or

VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), in the presence of its many partners, is inaugurating its new Tesabidan outdoor venue, a place for teaching, sharing and reconciliation on UQAT Val-d'Or campus. Located directly in Parc des Marais, this inspiring space aims to highlight and recognise the place of First Peoples within the University and its communities, in a perspective of reconciliation between peoples, initiated many years ago at UQAT.

UQAT and its partners, in the New Outdoor Venue for Teaching, Sharing and Reconciliation at the Campus in Val-d'Or. (CNW Group/Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT))

"Not only is the First Peoples Pavilion on the Val-d'Or campus paying tribute to the indigenous heritage, but it's also implementing a significant gathering place for the entire university community, as well as for all the partners in the region who wish to enjoy a different kind of educational or cultural experience," says Manon Champagne, Vice-Rector, Teaching and Student Success.

"The government is pleased to have been able to contribute financially to the development of this outdoor space, which will undoubtedly be a valuable addition to campus life at UQAT and to the Indigenous community. Thank you to all the stakeholders who were involved in making this reconciliation project a reality," says Pascale Déry, Minister of Higher Education.

Tesabidan: an evocative name

The process of designing the project began two years ago, with a broad consultation exercise during which various themes were addressed to guide the design, choose a potential name for the venue and clearly define its mission. Following consultations and discussions with Elders and Indigenous professionals from the surrounding communities, the mission became more precise and the name Tesabidan was chosen. "In Anicinabemowin, the word Tesabidan can be translated as let's sit down. Some Indigenous people said that this action verb can also mean taking the time to settle down and learn. So, it's a perfect term to illustrate the place's sharing vocation," explains Janet Mark, Strategic Advisor for Reconciliation and Indigenous Education at UQAT.

A project made possible thanks to our partners

Agnico Eagle Mines and the Vallée-de-l'Or RCM were involved from the start with significant donations. Other partners followed suit, including Eldorado Gold Québec, Air Creebec, the Association générale étudiante de l'Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (AGEUQAT), Cain Lamarre, the Caisses Desjardins de l'Est de l'Abitibi, the ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, la Ville de Val-d'Or, the Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the Fondation de l'UQAT, the Corporation de l'enseignement supérieur de la Vallée-de-l'Or, MNA Pierre Dufour, the Fondation du Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue and the Association générale étudiante du Cégep de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue. "We are extremely privileged and grateful to see this long-awaited project come to fruition thanks to the generous donations of the parties involved. We thank them once again for their involvement," says Karine Gareau, Director General of the UQAT Foundation. Following a public call for tenders, the Lanexco group was commissioned by UQAT to carry out the work.

The Mamu Nikantetau Walk will be the first event to bring people together on the outdoor venue site

Open to the world, this space will provide meaningful experiences for the university community, its partners and the citizens of Val-d'Or and surrounding areas. On Thursday, September 26, a first gathering will be held at the newly inaugurated site as part of 2024 Mamu Nikantetau Walk, whose objective is to promote reconciliation and harmony between indigenous and non-indigenous peoples. The group of walkers have planned a stopover at the Tesabidan site. The general public is invited to welcome them at 1 p.m. to take part in a cultural ceremony. Those present will then be invited to join a symbolic walk through the streets of Val-d'Or. The Mamu Nikantetau group will then walk through the Anishnabe territory all week long. "It's a great privilege for us to welcome them and introduce the whole population to the new site. This event is a fine example of Tesabidan's mission. Welcome to you all!", enthusiastically concludes Val-d'Or Campus Director Danny Pomerleau.

