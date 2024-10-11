Terry Duguid to announce investments to the Canadian cereals sector

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, will announce investments that aim to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of Canadian cereals.

Date

October 15, 2024

Time

11:00 a.m. CST

Location

Cereals Canada Pasta Lab

303 Main Street

Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3C 3G7

