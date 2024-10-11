Terry Duguid to announce investments to the Canadian cereals sector

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, will announce investments that aim to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of Canadian cereals.

Date
October 15, 2024

Time
11:00 a.m. CST

Location
Cereals Canada Pasta Lab
303 Main Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3C 3G7

