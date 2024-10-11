Terry Duguid to announce investments to the Canadian cereals sector
News provided byAgriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Oct 11, 2024, 10:14 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, will announce investments that aim to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of Canadian cereals.
Date
October 15, 2024
Time
11:00 a.m. CST
Location
Cereals Canada Pasta Lab
303 Main Street
Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3C 3G7
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Contacts: For media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]
Share this article