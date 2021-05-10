TeraGo to Provide SD-WAN Solution to Ducks Unlimited Canada

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced today that it has been selected by Ducks Unlimited Canada ("DUC") to provide Managed SD-WAN services for its operating locations.

DUC is a world-leading registered charity, dedicated to the conservation of water, wetlands, and wildlife. With its goal to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for the benefit of North America's waterfowl, DUC was in need of a robust networking system to enhance its operational efforts. DUC ultimately selected TeraGo as the partner of choice, as it met all of their comprehensive SD-WAN solution requirements across Canada.

"We are thrilled to provide Managed SD-WAN solutions to support an organization like Ducks Unlimited Canada to improve their operations and help create a positive impact on the environment," said Blake Wetzel, TeraGo Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "At TeraGo, we pride ourselves on delivering high-level industry leading customer service and we are excited to offer that support to help Ducks operate their business with the utmost efficiency."

DUC awarded TeraGo the SD-WAN solution as it needed a partner that delivered flexible visibility, granular reporting, as well as excellent customer and technical support. TeraGo Managed SD-WAN provides the improved visibility that DUC required to manage and oversee each location.

Raj Perumal, DUC's Chief Information Officer added: "We are pleased to work with TeraGo on their SD-WAN solution to generate deeper visibility and networking analytics for our numerous locations. We pride ourselves on working with great partners like TeraGo who are recognized for delivering exceptional IT solutions in Canada and abroad."

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada:

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC partners with government, Indigenous Peoples, industry, non-profit organizations and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. For more information about DUC, please visit www.ducks.ca.

