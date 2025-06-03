TERAGO Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), Canada's largest mmWave spectrum holder (91% of spectrum held) and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN solutions today announced results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 3, 2025. All six of the nominees listed in TERAGO's Management Information Circular dated May 2, 2025 submitted for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were re-elected as directors of the Company. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Against Kenneth Campbell 7,603,978 (99.96%) 2,930 (0.04%) Martin Pinnes 7,604,278 (99.97%) 2,630 (0.03%) Pietro Cordova 7,568,378 (99.49%) 38,530 (0.51%) Tina Pidgeon 7,565,007 (99.45%) 41,901 (0.55%) James A. Watson 7,568,678 (99.50%) 38,230 (0.50%) Daniel Vucinic 7,604,278 (99.97%) 2,630 (0.03%)

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada. ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SD-WAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]