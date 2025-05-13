TERAGO Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO , May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (https://terago.ca/), Canada's largest mmWave spectrum holder (91% of spectrum held) and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN solutions today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. All figures reported in this release are in thousands of Canadian dollars.

"Our first quarter performance reflects our disciplined focus on profitability and efficiency. We saw continued growth in ARPA, revenue backlog, and improved cost discipline, resulting in an increase in Adjusted EBITDA," said Daniel Vucinic, CEO of TERAGO. "I was also encouraged by the recent progress by ISED in supporting the position of mmWave spectrum in the Canadian connectivity ecosystem. In this regard, ISED's March 2025 consultation is an encouraging development, providing greater regulatory clarity and reflecting increased focus on the role of mmWave in evolving connectivity landscape. As demand for high-capacity, low-latency connectivity continues to rise, we believe our mmWave assets are well-aligned with future network needs. Overall, we are focused on driving profitable growth and creating value for customers, employees and shareholders."

Selected Financial Highlights and Key Developments

Total revenue marginally decreased by 0.9% to $6,414 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $6,472 in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by increased churn 1 , stemming from management's continued initiatives to optimize the customer base by discontinuing service to unprofitable accounts. This was partially offset by increase in revenue from new customers in the current period.

for the quarter ended compared to in the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by increased churn , stemming from management's continued initiatives to optimize the customer base by discontinuing service to unprofitable accounts. This was partially offset by increase in revenue from new customers in the current period. Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 10.9% to $1,032 as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 of $930 for the comparative period in 2024. The increase was a result of higher gross margin 1 combined with lower operating expenses in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year.

for the quarter ended increased by 10.9% to as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA of for the comparative period in 2024. The increase was a result of higher gross margin combined with lower operating expenses in the current period compared to the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the quarter three months ended March 31, 2025 was $3,536 , or $(0.18) per share (basic and diluted) compared to a loss of $3,547 , or $(0.18) per share (basic and diluted) in the same period in 2024.

was , or per share (basic and diluted) compared to a loss of , or per share (basic and diluted) in the same period in 2024. ARPA 1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased by 6.2% to $1,229 compared to $1,158 for the same period in 2024. The increase in ARPA 1 was a result of the Company's ongoing focus to attract mid-market and large-scale, predominantly multi-location customers.

for the quarter ended increased by 6.2% to compared to for the same period in 2024. The increase in ARPA was a result of the Company's ongoing focus to attract mid-market and large-scale, predominantly multi-location customers. Churn 1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was higher at 1.2% compared to 0.8% for the same period in 2024. The increase in customer churn 1 was primarily driven by management's continued initiatives to optimize the customer base by discontinuing service to unprofitable accounts, partially offset by increase in revenue from new customers in the current year period. The Company continues to review, modify and improve its customer experience practices with a focus on reducing customer churn.

for the quarter ended was higher at 1.2% compared to 0.8% for the same period in 2024. The increase in customer churn was primarily driven by management's continued initiatives to optimize the customer base by discontinuing service to unprofitable accounts, partially offset by increase in revenue from new customers in the current year period. The Company continues to review, modify and improve its customer experience practices with a focus on reducing customer churn. Backlog MRR 1 increased year over year to $96,405 as of March 31, 2025 , compared to $48,328 for the same period in 2024. The increase in backlog MRR 1 was a result of increased sales bookings in fiscal 2024 along with Company's continued focus on larger multi-site customers and on profitable revenue generation.

increased year over year to as of , compared to for the same period in 2024. The increase in backlog MRR was a result of increased sales bookings in fiscal 2024 along with Company's continued focus on larger multi-site customers and on profitable revenue generation. In March 2025 , Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) published a Consultation, which among other things, proposes to repurpose the lower portion of the 26 GHz Band (24.25-26.5 GHz) to flexible use in keeping with international norms and provides insight into the Department's intentions with respect to the 26, 28 and 38 GHz (the mmWave bands) that are consistent with TERAGO's Fixed Wireless and 5G strategy.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Comparison of the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 2024

(In thousands of dollars, except with respect to gross profit margin1, earnings per share1, Backlog MRR1, and ARPA1)

(in thousands of dollars, unaudited) Quarter ended March 31



2025

2024

% Chg













Financial











Total Revenue $ 6,414

6,472

(0.9) Cost of Services1 $ 1,672

1,751

(4.5) Gross Profit Margin1

73.9 %

72.9 %

1.4 Salaries and Related Costs1 $ 2,724

2,669

2.1 Other Operating Expenses1 $ 986

1,122

(12.1) Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $ 1,032

930

10.9 Net Loss $ (3,536)

(3,547)

(0.3) Basic & diluted loss per share $ (0.18)

(0.18)

(1.0)





























Quarter ended March 31



2025

2024

Chg Operating











Backlog MRR1











Connectivity $ 96,405

48,328

48,078 Churn Rate1











Connectivity

1.2 %

0.8 %

0.4 % ARPA1











Connectivity $ 1,229

1,158

6.2 %

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET to discuss these results.

To access the conference call, please dial 877-545-0523 or 973-528-0016 and use conference ID 499641 if applicable. Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 28, 2025 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 and using passcode 52440#.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found below and in the MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS/GAAP. TERAGO's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The table below reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter ended March 31 2025 and 2024.

(in thousands of dollars, unaudited) Quarter ended March 31



2025

2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1,032

930 Deduct:







Depreciation of network assets, property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets

2,342

2,419 Stock-based compensation expense

228

183 Restructuring and other costs

65

618 Loss from operations

(1,603)

(2,290) Add/deduct:







Foreign exchange gain

(9)

10 Finance costs

1,964

1,303 Finance income

(22)

(56) Net loss for the period $ (3,536)

(3,547)

(1) Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains references to "Cost of Services", "Gross Profit Margin", Salaries and Related Costs", "Other Operating Expenses", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Backlog MRR", "Churn" and "ARPA" which are not measures prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards ("IFRS").

Cost of Services consists of expenses related to delivering service to customers and servicing the operations of our networks. These expenses include costs for the lease of intercity facilities to connect our cities, internet transit and peering costs paid to other carriers, network real estate lease expense, spectrum lease expenses, salaries and related costs of staff directly associated with the cost of services.

Gross Profit Margin % consists of gross profit margin divided by revenue where gross profit margin is revenue less cost of services.

Salaries and related costs includes regular payroll related expenses, commissions and consulting fees. All share based compensation, restructuring, other related costs are excluded from Salaries and related costs.

Other operating expenses includes sales commission expense, advertising and marketing expenses, travel expenses, administrative expenses including insurance and professional fees, communication expenses, maintenance expenses and rent expenses for office facilities. All restructuring and other related costs are excluded from other operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA - The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful additional information to management, the Board and investors as it provides an indication of the operational results generated by its business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration asset depreciation and amortization and it excludes items that could affect the comparability of our operational results and could potentially alter the trends analysis in business performance. Excluding these items does not necessarily imply they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by some investors and analysts for the purpose of valuing a company. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before deducting interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange gain or loss, finance costs, finance income, gain or loss on disposal of network assets, property and equipment, impairment of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets, stock-based compensation and restructuring costs. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating earnings (losses), or net earnings (losses) determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or as a measure of our liquidity and cash flows. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account the impact of working capital changes, capital expenditures, debt principal reductions and other sources and uses of cash, which are disclosed in the consolidated statements of cash flows.

Backlog MRR - The term "Backlog MRR" is a measure of contracted monthly recurring revenue (MRR) from customers that have not yet been provisioned. The Company believes backlog MRR is useful additional information as it provides an indication of future revenue. Backlog MRR is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not translate into future revenue, and accordingly, investors are cautioned in using it. The Company calculates backlog MRR by summing the MRR of new customer contracts and upgrades that are signed but not yet provisioned, as at the end of the period. TERAGO's method of calculating backlog MRR may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, backlog MRR may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

ARPA - The term "ARPA" refers to the Company's average revenue per account per month in the period. The Company believes that ARPA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of our revenue from an individual customer on a per month basis. ARPA is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, investors are cautioned that ARPA should not be construed as an alternative to revenue determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance. The Company calculates ARPA by dividing our total revenue before revenue from early terminations by the number of customers in service during the period and we express ARPA as a rate per month. TERAGO's method of calculating ARPA has changed from the Company's past disclosures to exclude revenue from early termination fees, where ARPA was previously calculated as revenue divided by the number of customers in service during the period. TERAGO's method may differ from other issuers, and accordingly, ARPA may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Churn - The term "churn" or "churn rate" is a measure, expressed as a percentage, of customer cancellations in a particular month. The Company calculates churn by dividing the number of customer cancellations during a month by the total number of customers at the end of the month before cancellations. The information is presented as the average monthly churn rate during the period. The Company believes that the churn rate is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of future revenue decline and is a measure of how well the business is able to renew and keep existing customers on their existing service offerings. Churn and churn rate are not recognized measures under IFRS and, accordingly, investors are cautioned in using it. TERAGO's method of calculating churn and churn rate may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, churn may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SD-WAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the further developing our 5G Fixed Wireless Access program, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and risks set forth in the "Financial Risk Management" section in the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2024 available on www.sedarplus.ca and under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to consistently achieve sales growth across all lines of TERAGO's business including managed services, inability to complete successful 5G technical trials, the results of the 5G trials not being satisfactory to TERAGO or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TERAGO to further finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations, [email protected]