TERAGO Partners With Ericsson to Deliver Advanced Private 5G Solutions

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), Canada's largest mmWave spectrum holder (91% of spectrum held) and a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet, 5G Private Wireless Networks and SD-WAN solutions announced today its partnership with Ericsson delivering Advanced Enterprise Private 5G solutions across Canada. As a member of Ericsson's 5-star partner program, TERAGO accelerates its implementation of enterprise 5G infrastructure for private 5G and neutral host solutions.

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada, delivering secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity through Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Fiber, and Cable. As the country's largest mmWave spectrum holder, TERAGO leverages exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz licenses to offer dedicated, SLA-guaranteed enterprise performance. TERAGO serves Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999.

"As organizations across Canada seek to significantly improve productivity, streamline their operations, strengthen security and harness the benefits of 5G, we're excited to bring this innovative private 5G solution to our customers," said Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer and President at TERAGO. "Our partnership with Ericsson allows us to deliver a robust, future-ready solution that will help our clients achieve new levels of operational efficiency and unlock unprecedented potential."

Ericsson's Enterprise 5G solutions provide the best mobility and reliability for the most challenging environments on the planet. Ericsson's portfolio is the most versatile range of private LTE and 5G solutions providing users/our customers with the choices that best support their use cases. Building the right solution has never been easier with simplified subscription packages, management options, and add-on features. Together, this collaboration will empower businesses with high-speed, low-latency connectivity, enhancing operational performance, offering unique advantages in manufacturing, transportation, and logistics by driving productivity gains and fostering innovation in a secure and controlled network environment.

"Enterprises continue to increase the use of automation, improve safety, and invest in seamless connectivity to meet end-user expectations," said Matt Cook, Head of Sales, Go-to-Market & Support, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson. "Ericsson has selected TERAGO as a member of its channel partner program because of this partner's world class technology, services, and support organization that will help accelerate successful deployment of Ericsson Private 5G and create a positive customer experience."

Members of Ericsson's Enterprise Wireless Partner Program benefit from best-in-class training, implementation guides, and educational and demand-generation tools to help drive customer engagement and success. TERAGO will now be able to become the default choice and trusted partner for any organization's secure wireless network infrastructure. As enterprises increasingly rely on seamless and secure connectivity, TERAGO is poised to harness the full potential of 5G cellular technology and enhanced data capabilities, ensuring that their customers stay agile, innovative, and ahead in the digital age.

