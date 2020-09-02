TeraGo to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca) has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

TeraGo management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September ­­9 at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email [email protected].

About the Gateway Conference

The 9th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. Leveraging its spectrum assets and expertise, TeraGo is currently conducting 5G fixed wireless technical trials in the Greater Toronto Area. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and networking services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

TeraGo Investor Relations, Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations, Telephone: 949-574-3860, Email: [email protected]

