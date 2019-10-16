TeraGo to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), today announced that it will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2019. The complete financial results are expected to be released after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

To access the conference call, please dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909. The Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, along with a presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available online at https://terago.ca/company/investor-relations/.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until November 14, 2019. To listen to the recording, call 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367 and enter passcode 1688335.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24GHz and 38GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca .

For further information: TeraGo Investor Relations: Dennis Fong, LodeRock Advisors, Telephone: 416-282-9930, Email: ir@terago.ca

