TeraGo Signs on as Connected2Fiber's First Canadian Provider of Networking Solutions

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), a leading provider of critical networking, cloud, and managed services across Canada, is delighted to join Connected2Fiber, a location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers, as its first Canadian provider. The relationship will enable TeraGo to connect to and service customers, both international and domestic, much more effectively across Canada, including remote regions.

TeraGo will be leveraging Connected2Fiber's Serviceability portal to help partners identify its 900,000+ serviceable locations along with specific product availability and pricing by location. This capability will allow TeraGo partners and clients to easily and efficiently access fixed wireless and networking solutions across Canada.

TeraGo looks forward to joining many other leading networking providers on Connected2Fiber's platform and leveraging the technology to deliver on its commitment of providing superior service and support to Canadian and US customers.

"At TeraGo, our objective is growth driven by providing exceptional networking, and managed services to both domestic and international customers," states Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at TeraGo. "Our offerings are unique in the market and Connected2Fiber empowers us to reach businesses at scale who are looking for national networking services across Canada. This investment will help digitally transform our go-to-market process and build global awareness of TeraGo's networking capabilities.

"TeraGo is an organization that sees value in being technology-driven," adds Michael Collins, Vice President of Marketing at Connected2Fiber. "Sales and marketing processes in the connectivity space are still very manual and rely on data that is questionable in quality. TeraGo's investment in leveraging Connected2Fiber's platform to improve how they accurately and quickly promote their offerings is the right decision to ensure they most effectively and efficiently monetize their build out and services."

About TeraGo:

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. Leveraging its spectrum assets and expertise, it is currently conducting 5G fixed wireless technical trials in the Greater Toronto Area. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation, and networking services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

About Connected2Fiber:

Connected2Fiber is the location engagement platform for network buyers and sellers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal identification, account prioritization, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/connected2fiber/.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information: Media Inquiries: Connected2Fiber, Inc., Michael Collins, +1 (508) 570-5049, [email protected]; TeraGo, Katie Charal, (905) 326-7066, [email protected]

Related Links

www.terago.ca

