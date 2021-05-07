TeraGo Sets May 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during May 2021:

6th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference

Holding one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

TD Securities Telecom & Media Virtual Conference

Holding one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact TeraGo's IR team at [email protected].

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

For further information: TeraGo Investor Relations: Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations, Telephone: 949-574-3860, Email: [email protected]

