TeraGo Selected by Canadian National Healthcare Provider to Deliver Managed SD-WAN Solution

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), was selected as the National Managed SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Networking) service provider for a large Canadian healthcare provider. TeraGo's Managed SD-WAN is deployed on VMWare's industry leading Velocloud platform and offers customers best-in-class networking capabilities. The Managed SD-WAN solution provides advanced visibility for application and network optimization, leverages TeraGo's fixed wireless Internet 50/10 product and enables the customer to run an intelligent, efficient, and visible national network.

The large Canadian healthcare provider was looking for a reliable and scalable network monitoring product delivered by an industry leading services partner. TeraGo was selected as the clear-cut solutions provider due to its track record of delivering exceptional customer experiences.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver our valued customers a solution that can optimize their networking infrastructure," said TeraGo COO and CRO Blake Wetzel. "TeraGo's Managed SD-WAN helps deliver improved application visibility, cost optimization and network performance across Canada. We look forward to continue bringing this advanced technology to more companies across Canada and internationally."

TeraGo focuses on delivering premium networking solutions to Canadian and international businesses. Managed SD-WAN is a highly reliable and scalable product utilizing TeraGo's owned National Fixed Wireless network and helping customers design and build their advanced networking infrastructure.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

