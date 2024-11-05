TERAGO Secures Major Contract with Leading Canadian Retailer to Deliver Nationwide Connectivity Solutions

This multi-million-dollar agreement will transform connectivity across the retailer's nationwide operations, enhancing performance and customer experience.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), a leading provider of Managed Fixed Wireless Internet and SDWAN solutions, announced today that a major Canadian retailer has selected TERAGO as a strategic partner to enhance their applications and network infrastructure across all locations nationwide.

The retailer, an established leader in the hardware equipment, tools, and industrial supplies with locations across Canada, sought to upgrade its connectivity solutions to ensure redundancy, boost performance, strengthen network security, and significantly enhance the client experience. They chose TERAGO's advanced Managed Fixed Wireless Internet and SDWAN solutions based on its superior product offering, speed to market, premium white-glove service and cost profile.

"We are excited to deliver comprehensive network solutions that align with the growth and operational demands of our valued customer," said Daniel Vucinic, CEO and President at TERAGO. "This partnership highlights our commitment to understand their business and then develop, deliver, and manage the most effective solution that supports their immediate and long-term goals. When I took over as CEO just more than a year ago, I highlighted my focus on reenergizing the business' top line – today's announcement is a resounding proof point for the substantial investment that has gone into this initiative."

TERAGO's fully managed solutions allow businesses to seamlessly operate in multiple locations with peace of mind, knowing that their network infrastructure is secure, redundant, and able to meet the Digitalization and evolving demands of today's marketplace – please reach out to our team at [email protected] to learn more about how we can deliver superior connectivity and managed solutions for your business.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable, and redundant connectivity including private 5G wireless networks, Fixed Wireless access, fiber, and cable wireline network connectivity. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO and its suite of wireless internet and SDWAN solutions, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the further developing our 5G Fixed Wireless Access program, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G Fixed Wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 available on www.sedarplus.com under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to consistently achieve sales growth across all lines of TERAGO's business including managed services, inability to complete successful 5G technical trials, the results of the 5G trials not being satisfactory to TERAGO or any of its technology partners, regulatory requirements may delay or inhibit the trial, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from the trial, the ability for TERAGO to further finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates, or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information, please contact: Rajneesh Sapra, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]