TeraGo Partners with NetFortris to Deliver Managed SD-WAN

Bringing Next-Generation Networking to Businesses Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca ), today announced that it has launched TeraGo Managed SD-WAN in partnership with NetFortris, a new and advanced networking solution that brings next-generation technology to business customers across Canada. SD-WAN leverages Software-Defined Networking (SDN) to provide highly reliable and scalable Wide Area Networks (WAN), helping customers design and build their advanced networking infrastructure. TeraGo Managed SD-WAN is optimized to enable secure cloud services and complements TeraGo's existing cloud offerings.

TeraGo Managed SD-WAN delivers:

Greater business agility and responsiveness

Improved application performance across the network

Lower network costs by leveraging broadband internet links and reducing dependence on expensive MPLS connections

Robust edge-to-edge network security

"We are very pleased to partner with NetFortris to deliver Managed SD-WAN to our customers", said Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer at TeraGo. "SD-WAN is critical to supporting network agility, simplicity and performance while allowing us to advance our capabilities to deliver best-in-class customer experience. We believe that SD-WAN solutions are one of the leading technologies addressing business network requirements and are thrilled to be adding this service to our connectivity portfolio."

"This partnership with TeraGo is a great fit; not only for both companies, but also for businesses throughout Canada. NetFortris has been managing and supporting SD-WAN solutions throughout the United States and abroad for several years, and we knew it was just a matter of time before we found the best partner to help us expand this vital technology", said Gene Carr, Co-CEO at NetFortris. "Businesses who utilize SD-WAN will instantly gain valuable insights to their network performance, connectivity and stability. The results are what every business owner wants; confidence, awareness, security and efficiency. TeraGo and NetFortris are perfectly positioned to deliver exactly that."

TeraGo Managed SD-WAN services will be launched nationally, supporting customers with multi-network deployments.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

About NetFortris

NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communication solutions, customized to meet the unique needs of mid-market and enterprise customers. NetFortris' cloud solutions, carried over its private, nationwide MPLS network, include SD-WAN, Voice & UCaaS, Network and Data Security with 4G backup. In addition to managing these services with, or on behalf of their customers, NetFortris consolidates billing to streamline business operations. NetFortris was the first managed services provider to deploy, manage and support SD-WAN solutions in five continents (North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia).

For more information about TeraGo Managed SD-WAN or our other services that may be suitable for your business, please call 1.866.837.2465. You may also visit our website at www.terago.ca.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information: Nadia Milani, Director, Marketing & Communications, 1.905.482.6522, [email protected]

Related Links

www.terago.ca

