TeraGo Networks Inc. Partners with U.S. Master Distributor CNSG

"CNSG enters the Canadian cloud market"

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - TeraGo Networks Inc. ("TeraGo"), the operating subsidiary of TeraGo Inc. (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca) is excited to announce a new partnership with U.S.-based Converged Network Services Group (CNSG). CNSG is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions and the new partnership will facilitate CNSG's entrance into the Canadian cloud market.

TeraGo has been supporting Canadian and Global businesses within Canada for 20 years. It owns and maintains a dedicated national fiber and fixed wireless network across all major markets and also operates five data centers across Canada. TeraGo offers Private and Public Cloud services, specializing in Disaster Recovery, High Availability, and Backup and Recovery. Customers can expect Geo-diverse Network Operations Centers supporting business customers 7x24x365. Partners seeking implementation speed, agility, and managed services in the Canadian market can count on TeraGo as their premiere channel provider. TeraGo is also the largest holder of licensed 24GHz and 38GHz spectrum in Canada and is currently investing to stay at the forefront of 5G technology.

"We are excited to join CNSG's supplier portfolio as their first Canadian Gold Partner," said Blake Wetzel, CRO of TeraGo. "This partnership brings together a unique combination of networking, colocation, cloud, and cloud managed services and the newest technology in 5G to a community of IT advisors and agents. With TeraGo's nationwide reach and capabilities in the hands of CNSG's community of partners, both Canadian business and global companies with a Canadian presence will benefit if they are looking to advance their company's digital transformation. The combination looks to break new ground in opening up an agent market that has not historically been experienced in Canada. In addition to the portfolio of traditionally available technologies, TeraGo's spectrum of assets has the potential to provide a portfolio of next-generation solutions, including those related to 5G to businesses."

"We are very happy to announce our partnership with TeraGo," said Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales and Marketing for CNSG. "TeraGo has a long history of supporting Canadian businesses with its dedicated fiber and wireless networks, and private cloud/colocation solutions. Our partnership will enable CNSG partners to utilize TeraGo's robust suite of products and provide additional solutions to address the needs of their international customers."

About TeraGo:

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24GHz and 38GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with Cloud, Colocation and Connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 Cloud workloads, operates five data centers in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

About CNSG

Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every customer, partner, and supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest-growing Master Distributor in the industry.

