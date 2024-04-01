TERAGO Names Rajneesh Sapra as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), today announced the appointment of Rajneesh Sapra as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective April 1, 2024.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rajneesh to TERAGO. His strategic leadership, broad capital markets experience and strong M&A track record will add important value to the business. Additionally, his strong operational focus will contribute significantly to our financial strategy, driving growth, improving cash flow generation, and enhancing shareholder value as we continue to execute our business transformation. We also want to thank Parveen Mithra for her strong leadership as Interim CFO and look forward to her continued contributions." said Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Rajneesh served as CFO of NexJ Systems, a publicly traded fintech company. Rajneesh was with NexJ for 12 years where he led the finance function end-to-end and played a pivotal role in leading the company through significant milestones, including its successful initial public offering and eventual acquisition by a large Canadian software company. Before NexJ, Rajneesh was with KPMG LLP in their technology audit practice in Toronto, focusing on telecom and software technology sectors.

"I am pleased to join TERAGO and look forward to collaborating with Dan and the team to drive strong financial performance and create value for all stakeholders." said Rajneesh Sapra.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed network and security services to approximately 1900 businesses across Canada ensuring highly secure, reliable and redundant connectivity services including fixed wireless access and fiber and cable wireline network connectivity.

TERAGO's wireless connectivity services include private 5G. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services.

TERAGO serves approximately 1,900 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the further developing our 5G Fixed Wireless Access program, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: TERAGO Investor Relations, Telephone: 416-949-8708, Email: [email protected]