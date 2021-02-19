TeraGo Names New CEO and Board Chair

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced today that its Board of Directors has selected Matthew Gerber as TeraGo's next Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gerber, who is currently Chair of the Board will join the management team, transitioning into the CEO role within the next 30 days. He will also continue to serve as a Board Director. In his place the Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Ken Campbell, an existing Director and experienced telecom industry executive, will become Chair. David Charron, who has been acting as Interim-CEO will return to his position as full-time Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

"We are extremely pleased to have a CEO of Matt's calibre and experience join TeraGo" said Ken Campbell. "His wealth of operating experience, positive strategic leadership and a track record of growing wireless and cloud technology companies made him the ideal candidate. He is uniquely positioned to execute TeraGo's strategic plan and create long-term value for shareholders and customers. On behalf of the Board, we would also like to thank David for his leadership and steady hand during this interim period."

Mr. Gerber commented, "TeraGo has been part of my life now for almost five years and I am very excited about working more closely with this great team of people. Between our team and our cloud, colocation, networking and wireless assets, we are very well positioned to take advantage of the ever-growing need for more communication and computing capabilities, including high speed wireless connectivity."

Mr. Gerber has served on TeraGo's board since June 2016, and is currently CEO at Rohinni LLC, a developer of technology for the mobile device and automotive markets. Mr. Gerber's wireless and cloud experience includes board member or operating roles at Norand, Itronix, IT-Lifeline, Blue Box Group, 2nd Watch and Vega Cloud.

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

