TeraGo Launches Internet 50/10 Providing Fast and Reliable Connectivity for Business Customers

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), has launched TeraGo Internet 50/10, a fiber-like fixed wireless solution that delivers flexible and reliable internet connectivity to Canadian business customers. With business grade service level agreements and features such as 24 x 7 technical support, TeraGo Internet 50/10 provides a comprehensive nation-wide wireless alternative to cable or DSL-based internet connections.

Like all TeraGo fixed wireless services, TeraGo Internet 50/10 can be quickly deployed into customer sites, including under-serviced and greenfield areas. TeraGo Internet 50/10 is also well suited to support SD-WAN deployments to enable TeraGo cloud and colocation services. With 50 Mbps of download and 10 Mbps of upload bandwidth, TeraGo Internet 50/10 complements TeraGo's suite of high-speed, wireless business Internet products featuring access speeds up to 1 Gbps.

"TeraGo Internet 50/10 demonstrates our continued commitment to provide best-in-class networking and cloud solutions for our customers across Canada and worldwide", said Blake Wetzel, Chief Revenue Officer at TeraGo. "TeraGo is uniquely positioned to be one of the first operators to deliver turn-key networking solutions from coast-to-coast. We are excited to expand our offering with TeraGo Internet 50/10, helping Canadian businesses establish core networking infrastructure."

To meet customer demand, TeraGo Internet 50/10 will be initially rolled out in select markets, with a national deployment slated throughout 2020. Internet 50/10 expands TeraGo's platform to deliver next-generation cloud and network services.

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

