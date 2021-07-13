TeraGo Expands its Microsoft Portfolio with Managed Azure and Disaster Recovery Solutions

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced today that it has expanded its Microsoft product portfolio with the addition of Microsoft 365, Managed Microsoft Azure, and Managed Disaster Recovery.

Managed Disaster Recovery on Azure helps Canadian businesses achieve IT resilience by simplifying data protection and disaster recovery. By leveraging Microsoft Azure, TeraGo will help customers eliminate the capital costs associated with owning and operating their data centre while achieving aggressive RPOs and RTOs required for true business continuity.

This product expansion will help simplify and optimize consumption of Microsoft Azure, a democratized hyper-scaler, through its managed services and national network footprint (i.e., SD-WAN and FWA). Additionally, TeraGo will help businesses keep their data even more secure in the Microsoft Azure environment with Disaster Recovery solutions.

"The Microsoft ecosystem has enabled businesses to transform organizational productivity while helping manage risk for a largely remote workforce. Organizations want to be able to manage fragmented data in an efficient, secure and reliable way. We are happy to help companies do just that with end-to-end Microsoft solutions which complement our existing networking assets and our future rollout of 5G Fixed Wireless Access services," said Blake Wetzel, COO and CRO at TeraGo. "We believe these Microsoft solutions will also provide customers an easier entry point to next-generation technologies like edge computing, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence, topics of discussion our customers bring up more and more."

Other benefits of the Microsoft product expansion include speed-to-market, flexibility, cost efficiency, compliance and security.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

