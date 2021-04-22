TeraGo Becomes Pure Storage's First Canadian Elite MSP Partner

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced it has expanded its partnership with Pure Storage ("Pure") to become Pure's first Canadian Elite Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner. This strategic alliance reinforces TeraGo's commitment to collaborating with industry leading brands to enhance its core technology and infrastructure to better serve its customers. The Elite Partner program will also give TeraGo access to advanced technical specializations to optimize Pure's storage technology.

"We are thrilled to be Pure's first Canadian Elite MSP Partner and being recognized as a top managed service provider. We have found great value partnering with Pure on delivering better cloud experiences to Canadian and International customers. Pure's technology allows us to meet our customers' needs for flexible and scalable cloud environments. The exceptional technical support from the Pure team has allowed TeraGo to continue to enhance the quality of solutions and continue to deliver industry-leading services" said Blake Wetzel, TeraGo Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer.

"A comprehensive data and cloud strategy is critical to business longevity and a competitive edge. We're proud to work with TeraGo to enable businesses across Canada to realize the full benefits of the Modern Data Experience, with best-in-class solutions, technology and support," said Brent Allen, Country Manager, Pure Storage.

TeraGo first partnered with Pure in 2020 to elevate its cloud environment performance with Pure NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) flash-based storage technology. Together, the TeraGo and Pure solution provides seamless hybrid cloud environments defined by a simple and consistent experience. With scalable infrastructure, the TeraGo cloud powered by Pure supports the evolving needs of customers without capital investment and expansive data required for emerging technologies such as NVMe-oF RoCE (RDMA over Converged Ethernet).

In addition, the capacity on-demand model enables TeraGo to scale on demand for our customers that require extensive backups including verticals that must stay compliant with federal regulations. The joint solution has been effective in supporting the growth and comprehensive use of backup storage requirements for these types of customers.

For more information about TeraGo's cloud services based on Pure's technology, or our other services that may be suitable for your business, please call 1.866.837.2465. You may also visit our website at www.terago.ca.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation, and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

