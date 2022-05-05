TeraGo Appoints Seasoned Public Company Veteran Philip Jones as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), has appointed Philip Jones as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective May 24, 2022. Andy Ramsey, who served as VP Finance and Interim CFO will be departing TeraGo to pursue other professional opportunities.

Jones brings more than 25 years of financial experience, with 18 of those years in CFO roles across public and private corporations within the software, technology, and media industries space. Most recently, he served as CFO of Redline Communications, a designer and manufacturer of both hardware and software in private wireless networks for industrial and mission-critical applications, through Redline's sale to Aviat Networks. During his tenure, he managed the financial, investor relations, human relations, and IT & Contract management operations of the business, in addition to securing multiple funding rounds for the company. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Maru Group North America, Mundo Media Ltd., VFM Leonardo Inc. (now Leonardo Worldwide Corporation), and Exposoft Solutions Inc.

Jones holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and has CPA/CA and Corporate Finance (CF) Designations from CPA Canada.

"On behalf of the TeraGo management team, I would like to welcome Phil to our organization," said TeraGo CEO Matthew Gerber. "After a comprehensive vetting process that lasted more than seven months, we found the right person to lead our finance team during this dynamic, pivotal period in our company's history. Phil's prior tenure in multiple CFO positions, in conjunction with his hands-on approach and industry knowledge base makes him the ideal person for the CFO role at TeraGo. Our team is looking forward to working closely with Phil as we grow our fixed wireless access business and move to become Canada's leading provider of mmWave 5G private networks."

Gerber added: "I also want to thank Andy Ramsey for his contributions to TeraGo. Andy has done a phenomenal job in helping to execute the divestiture of our Cloud and Colocation business, orchestrating the internal operations of our finance team and ensuring that all of our public financial statements were submitted in a timely manner. Our entire team thanks Andy for his service to TeraGo for the past five years and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TeraGo serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

