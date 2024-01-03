TERAGO appoints Jason Toledano as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (https://terago.ca/), announced the appointment of telecom leader Jason Toledano as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2, 2024. Toledano succeeds Phil Jones, who is stepping away from TERAGO to focus on spending more time with family and on community endeavours. Phil will be working for the next two months to ensure a seamless handover of his responsibilities.

"I am pleased to announce Jason Toledano as our new Chief Financial Officer. Jason brings 30 years of relevant experience to TERAGO which positions us well to accelerate value creation for customers, employees and shareholders. Jason's experience spans CFO roles in the telecom, technology, gaming and retail sectors. His extensive track record in operations, corporate finance, M&A and corporate strategy will be of significant value to TERAGO as we continue to execute on our business transformation with agility and urgency." said Daniel Vucinic, TERAGO CEO.

Most recently, Jason served as the Chief Financial Officer of Beanfield Metroconnect, a high-growth Canadian telecom provider. Before Beanfield Metroconnect, Jason was the Chief Financial Officer of OverActive Media Group, a publicly traded Canadian entertainment business. Before OverActive Media Group, Jason was the Chief Financial Officer of Weston Foods, a leading Canadian producer of high-quality baked goods.

"TERAGO is well positioned to bring innovation, competition and network diversity to Canadian businesses through its Value Creation Strategy. I'm excited to join Dan and the great team at TERAGO as we execute on its business transformation." said Jason Toledano.

"I would like to thank Phil Jones for the substantial contributions he made to get TERAGO to where it is today. As we look forward, the TERAGO team is energized by the critical proof points we have delivered a short time into our business transformation. We look forward to continuing to deliver for employees, customers and shareholders." said Daniel Vucinic.

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond TERAGO's control. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the further developing our 5G Fixed Wireless Access program, consistently executing across all fronts of the business, success in providing Canadian enterprises with managed services and the 5G fixed wireless trials being conducted by the Company. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TERAGO does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: TERAGO Investor Relations, Telephone: 416-949-8708, Email: [email protected]