TeraGo Appoints Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO, www.terago.ca), has appointed Gateway Investor Relations (formerly Liolios), a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the company.

Gateway is a U.S.-based strategic financial communications firm specializing in advising public companies across a broad range of industry classifications. Founded in 1999, the firm provides high-level capital markets consulting, corporate communications, and investor outreach. The firm is also specifically experienced in helping Canadian companies access and effectively navigate the U.S. capital markets.

"As the largest holder of millimetre wave spectrum in Canada, TeraGo is uniquely positioned to be one of the first operators to launch commercial 5G fixed wireless services," said Tony Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo. "Our vast spectrum coverage along with the technological advantages offered by 5G is expected to deliver new innovative communications solutions to our customers, improve the efficiency of our network and open new market opportunities for TeraGo. With increasing business and industry momentum, coupled with growing interest among the U.S. investment community, we believe it is the opportune time to engage Gateway to help us generate greater awareness of the TeraGo story amongst the U.S investment community."

Gateway will work closely with TeraGo management to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program. Gateway will also assist in organizing non-deal roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences (including the Gateway Conference) for TeraGo management over the next 12 months.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit www.gatewayir.com.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg.

For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof. Such forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding TeraGo becoming one of the first operators to launch commercial 5G fixed wireless services, TeraGo delivering new innovative communications solutions to its customers, improving the efficiency of its network and 5G opening new market opportunities for TeraGo. All such statements constitute "forward-looking information" as defined under, applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts constitute forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" sections in the annual MD&A of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the MD&A of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, both available on www.sedar.com under the Company's corporate profile. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include the inability to complete successful technical trials currently underway, the economic viability of any potential services that may result from current trials, the ability for TeraGo to finance and support any new market opportunities that may present itself, and industry competitors who may have superior technology or are quicker to take advantage of 5G technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as several factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed with the forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by applicable Canadian securities laws, TeraGo does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether in words, oral or written as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE TeraGo Inc.

For further information: please contact: TeraGo Investor Relations, Matt Glover, Gateway Investor Relations, Telephone: 949-574-3860, Email: [email protected]

