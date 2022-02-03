TeraGo Announces Partnership with IKIN to Jointly Provide Holographic Solutions to Canadian Enterprises

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO), (www.terago.ca), announced a strategic partnership with IKIN to develop innovative solutions that combine its 5G mmWave with IKIN's holographic technologies for Canadian enterprises.

As Canada's leading provider of fixed wireless solutions and 5G mmWave for mid-market enterprises, TeraGo serves customers across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, and retail. With over 92% of the exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum in Canada, TeraGo provides IKIN with the capabilities to leverage these assets for the Canadian enterprise market. TeraGo will offer customers the IKIN ARC™ made-for-purpose terminal, the IKIN RYZ™ accessory, along with IKIN's proprietary software and developer tools.

IKIN's holographic solutions include handheld and desktop holographic display devices and software that operate in ambient light, and require no headgear or goggles, creating an immersive and engaging experience for users. Its intuitive gesture and touch screen controls allow users to easily manipulate and interact with images in 3D, giving users unparalleled flexibility to design and evaluate products, conduct quality control, evaluate systems and processes, and resolve manufacturing, operations, and customer service issues. IKIN's technologies have been deployed in a number of environments, including logistics and supply chain management for commercial and government installations, health and wellness, and enhanced conferencing and communications. IKIN's technology works across both public and private 4G and 5G wireless networks to provide seamless and reliable performance. The IKIN portfolio also includes an open software development toolkit integrated with Unity Technologies and other development platforms, enabling simple incorporation of volumetric content into new or existing mobile apps and other business applications.

"IKIN's groundbreaking holographic innovations technology in partnership with TeraGo's 5G Private Networks brings an exciting opportunity to Canadian businesses," said Blake Wetzel, TeraGo's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. "The joint capabilities will significantly improve how Canadian enterprises operate their business by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enhancing customer service. Our valued 5G mmWave spectrum provides IKIN with a multitude of channels for unprecedented innovation that will deliver tangible benefits to businesses across the nation. This is just the genesis of our partnership and we look forward to the results of the live applications."

Joe Ward, IKIN's Chief Executive Officer added: "We are delighted to partner with TeraGo, which has earned the trust of Canadian businesses by delivering robust, reliable, and secure wireless communications that improve performance and maximize efficiency. We are eager to join forces with TeraGo and demonstrate how IKIN's unique holographic applications can not only add value, but become essential tools, in a wide range of industries."

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides wireless connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. The Company holds 2120 MHz of exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure and reliable enterprise grade networking and connectivity services. TeraGo serves over 1800 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

