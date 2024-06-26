TERAGO Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - TERAGO Inc. ("TERAGO" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO), (www.TERAGO.ca), today announced results from its 2024 Annual and Special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 25, 2024. All seven of the nominees listed in TERAGO's Management Information Circular dated May 27, 2024 for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were re-elected as directors of the Company. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Daniel Vucinic 9,120,190 (99.98%) 2,000 (0.02%) Kenneth Campbell 8,417,290 (92.27%) 704,900 (7.73%) Martin Pinnes 9,014,190 (98.82%) 108,000 (1.18%) Pietro Cordova 8,554,710 (93.78%) 567,480 (6.22%) Tina Pidgeon 8,591,890 (94.19%) 530,300 (5.81%) James A. Watson 8,945,590 (98.06%) 176,600 (1.94%) Frederick W. Hrenchuk 8,523,290 (93.43%) 598,900 (6.57%)

About TERAGO

TERAGO provides managed wireless and wireline connectivity and private 5G wireless networking services to businesses operating across Canada. As Canada's biggest mmWave spectrum holders, the Company possesses exclusive spectrum licenses in the 24 GHz and 38 GHz spectrum bands, which it utilizes to provide secure, dedicated, SLA guaranteed enterprise grade performance that is technology diverse from buried cables ensuring high availability connectivity services. TERAGO serves over 1,900 Canadian and Global businesses operating in major markets across Canada, including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg, and has been providing wireless services since 1999. For more information about TERAGO, please visit www.terago.ca.

For further information, please contact: Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]