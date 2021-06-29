TeraGo Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), announced that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the Company's 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were each either elected or re-elected as directors of TeraGo.

The Company welcomed its newly elected director, Mr. Martin (Marty) Pinnes, to its board of directors. Mr. Pinnes most recently served as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Development at FlexNetworks, a Toronto-based telecommunications provider that serves a fibre-optic and wireless network to a diverse range of customers in Canada. In that role at FlexNetworks, Mr. Pinnes led both capital budgeting and numerous organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Prior to FlexNetworks, Mr. Pinnes was an investment professional at Treeline Capital Partners, and a Senior Portfolio Manager at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with a focus on the telecommunications and media industries across North America, Europe, and Latin America. He has extensive investing experience across the capital structure in public and private telecommunication businesses and has served on multiple boards of private companies.

Mr. Pinnes graduated from Colgate University with degrees in Mathematical Economics and Psychology.

"On behalf of the Board and the entire leadership team, I would like to welcome Marty to the TeraGo board of directors," said Ken Campbell, Chair of TeraGo's Board. "Marty possesses the necessary skills and the relevant experience to help accelerate TeraGo's mission in becoming one of the first operators to launch commercial 5G fixed wireless services in Canada. We look forward to benefiting from his unique expertise as we execute on our near- and long-term growth objectives."

Detailed results of the ballot voting for the election of directors held today on June 29, 2021, as well as the other matters voted on at the virtual Meeting are as follows:

Brief Description of Matter Voted Upon Outcome

of Vote For Against 1) In respect of fixing of the number of directors of the Company at seven (7); Approved 10,892,657 (99.98%) 2,230 (0.02%) 2) In respect of the election of directors to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

For Withheld Kenneth Campbell Approved 10,872,817 (99.80%) 22,070 (0.20%) Matthew Gerber Approved 10,873,547 (99.80%) 21,340 (0.20%) Michael Martin Approved 8,519,509 (78.20%) 2,375,378 (21.80%) Gary Sherlock Approved 10,773,556 (98.89%) 121,331 (1.11%) Laurel Buckner Approved 10,873,082 (99.80%) 21,805 (0.20%) Richard Brekka Approved 8,419,518 (77.28%) 2,475,369 (22.72%) Martin Pinnes Approved 10,873,547 (99.80%) 21,340 (0.20%) 3) In respect of the re-appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 10,916,859 (99.98%) 2,230 (0.02%)



For Against 4) In respect of the resolution to amend the Company's share option plan, and the reservation of 300,000 additional common shares issuable upon the vesting and due exercise of any options granted under such plan. Approved 8,124,707 (74.57%) 2,770,180 (25.43%)

A report of voting results for each resolution presented at the Meeting prepared in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations has been filed on www.sedar.com.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licences including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

